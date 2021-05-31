Exhibition inspired by the sounds of Palestine and Israel opens at Conway Mill

A NEW art installation by artist Raymond Watson which is inspired by the sounds of Israel and Palestine launched at the Conway Mill on Thursday 27 May.



The exhibition which will run until 4 June is the first open art event at the mill since lockdown restrictions began.



The recordings, which create an audio portrait of life in the region were recorded while Raymond was completing an artist residency in Um El Fahim.



Discussing the project, Raymond said: “I completed this work as we entered first lockdown in 2020. The sounds were compiled while I completed an artist residency in Um El Fahim, the largest Palestinian city in Israel.

“While there I travelled across every part of the West Bank and Israel. As I travelled I recorded everyday sounds, rituals, encounters and conversations” he added.



“After returning home I mixed and created the thought-provoking soundscape titled Weaving. The sound piece essentially communicates a creative audio inspired portrait of life and experience within both cultural groups in that region.



“The soundscape has to date not been released due to extended lockdown restrictions. Given the latest tragic attacks in Gaza, and uprisings across Israel and Palestine, I think that now is a highly relevant moment for this audio portrait to be heard for the first time.



“As part of this event I hope to deliver a talk about the making of the soundscape and the difficult political situation that continues to evolve between Palestine and Israel. A date for that will be released soon.”