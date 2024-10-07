Explore the super natural this October half-term at Castle Espie

26 - 31 October

Explore the super natural! This October half-term, discover activities that show just how super wetland nature can be. From wildlife spotting and bug hunting, to wand-making and storytelling, the wetlands are bubbling over with magic. Check out all of our activities:



Mini-beast hunting

Sat 26 & Sun 27 Oct

Time: 11am, 11.30am, 2pm, 2.30pm

Location: Wildwood play area

Tickets: Free, pre-booking required. Non-members must also purchase admission.

Get up close to creepy crawlies and discover how awesome they really are! Use our observation trays and ID charts to help you take a closer look at woodlice, millipedes and more. Our Learning Team will be on hand to guide you. Max. 30 spaces per session, including adults. Please note tickets cannot be exchanged for a different session.



Cauldron of curiosities

Sat 26 & Sun 27 Oct

Time: 3.30-4.30pm, drop in session

Location: Visitor centre

Our cauldron of curiosities is overflowing with marvellous and mysterious objects uncovered at Castle Espie. From Mesolithic tools to owl pellets, discover the natural and human history behind these artefacts with help from our Learning Team.



Spider crafts

Tues 29 Oct - Time: 10am-4pm, drop in workshop

Location: Pottery Bothy with Tracey Johnston Ceramics

Cost: Donations welcome for the craft

Make a pipe-cleaner spider ring, inspired by the spider and new-to-science fungus discovered in our old Victorian Gunpowder Store. Drop by to learn more!





Mrs Maker's Spooky Masquerade

Wed 30 Oct - Time: 11am-12pm

Tickets: £30 (includes x1 child and x1 adult admission to Castle Espie)

Join local artist Kerrie, aka Mrs Maker, and get into the Halloween spirit by creating masks of your favourite animals or your crazy imaginary creatures! Part of Experience AND 2024 with Visit Ards and North Down.



Make a willow wand

31 Oct

Time: 11am-1pm & 2pm-4pm, drop in sessions

Location: Visitor centre

Cost: £1 donation per wand

Learn to make a star wand made from natural material. Don’t forget to use your wand to cast a spell for nature when you’re finished. Fancy dress strongly encouraged!



Storytelling

31 Oct - Time: 2pm, 3pm, 4pm

Location: Crannog Roundhouse

Cost: Free, pre-booking required. Non-members must also purchase admission.

Gather round the fire and settle in for magical tales from our spectacular storyteller. Plus, enjoy toasted marshmallow treats. Fancy dress strongly encouraged! Max. 30 places per session, including adults. Book your ticket in advance. Please note, tickets cannot be exchanged for a different session.