EYE ON THE PAST: April 1983 – First election contest between SDLP and SF?

Jackie and Marie Rice celebrated their Silver Wedding anniversary with a function in the Ballymac in April 1983. Joing them were their children Paul, Alan, Noel, Jacqueline and Brendan. They were married in St Malachy’s in April 1958

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1983

SDLP and Sinn Féin to face-off

THERE is much speculation this week that the imminent resignation of a Belfast councillor may lead to an early confrontation between Sinn Féin and the SDLP in a West Belfast ward.

Confirmation of this report was not forthcoming yesterday from any of the councillors in Areas D and F, which cover West Belfast, but it is felt the councillor in question does not represent the SDLP.

If a resignation is handed in, the city councillors will be faced with the choice of making a co-option, which is possible only if all councillors are in agreement, or of calling a by-election.

Full council elections are not scheduled again until 1985 and a by-election at this stage would indicate whether Sinn Féin or the SDLP win the West Belfast seat in the Westminster election later his year.

The Nationalist councillors in West Belfast are Gerry Kelly, John McAnulty, Cormac Boomer, Joe Hendron and Mary Muldoon.

Back to the land scheme could provide boost for Andytown

RIVERDALE man Proinsias Mac Gabhann is on the outlook for local people who are interested in getting back to the land – vacant land in and around Andersonstown that is.

For Proinsias believes parts of land in the area such as Horners Field on the Shaws Road, as well as the land around Hannahstown, should be cultivated to provide work and a regular income for as many as possible. And now he has brought his fantastic idea to the Andersonstown News in the hope that some of our readers may be interested in making his dream a reality.

"We could be using fields now lying unused, to grow vegetables and rear poultry and pigs," suggests Proinsias. "Fields could be divided into allotments and everyone in the community would have a part to play. Pensioners could also become involved once the thing got off the ground."

The benefits for West Belfast, explains Proinsias would be enormous: "Firstly, we would be acting against the terrible demoralisation in the area, caused by unemployment. At the same time, we would be adding strength to the community.

“On a more down to earth basis, workers on the mini-farms would all get vegetables cheap. Eventually the staff, who would work as a co-operative, could open their own shop," said Proinsias.

The need for a kibbutz type scheme is "very urgent", says Proinsias, at a time when "working class people are being asked to make even greater cutbacks despite the fact that multinationals are making greater profits than ever before."

Women’s Day in the ‘Murph is deemed a success

A GROUP pictured at the Women’s Day in Ballymurphy. Representatives of the Equal Opportunities Commission, Rape Crisis Centre, Women’s Aid, Gingerbread Service were in attendance. The project was aimed at making local women aware of the various groups and associations available to offer advice and assistance on women’s problems. Organisers, the Upper Springfield Resource Centre, hope to set up a Women’s Group in the area comprised of people who visited the scheme.