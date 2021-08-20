EYE ON THE PAST – August 1979: Fears of upsurge in UDA killings

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1979

The egg and spoon race at the St Oliver Plunkett Summer School

Editorial

THE latest threat by the UDA to take a ‘positive military role’ may be just bluff – like their threats to beat the IRA, to form a provisional government, to take on the British Army etc.

If it isn’t bluff then it can mean one thing only – that the UDA intends to resume its campaign of assassination of Catholics which had eased off somewhat over the past three years.

UDA leaders are on record as saying that when their campaign was at its height they killed ‘anything that moved’, so their ‘assurances’ that ‘innocent Roman Catholic’ have nothing to fear will bring little comfort to Catholics, especially the relatives of UDA victims.

In the eyes of the UDA, which is pretty representative of Unionism generally (Robert Bradford for example), there is no such thing as an ‘innocent Roman Catholic’. From 1972 to 1975 UDA strategy was quite simple. They believed that if they murdered enough Catholics, the Catholic community would prevail upon the IRA to cease its independence campaign.

The strategy is nothing new because it has been practised by the Britain in Ireland for as long as can be remembered. Kitson, the chief British anti-resistance tactician, made no bones of the fact that he believed in ‘squeezing the Catholics’ – if they happened to die in the process he wouldn’t worry too much because to him, as to the UDA, none of them are innocent.

The British strategy didn’t work and neither did the UDA’s. The IRA shows no sign of stopping its campaign and the Catholic community is no nearer to turning Unionist than it was ten yeas ago.

So where does the UDA go? It can’t beat the IRA; it hasn’t got what it takes to cut the British apron strings and form a provisional government. In its frustration it will kill Catholics and ensure a continuation of the agony; and so hasten the British departure.

You can almost feel sorry for them. To the British people all the groups causing ‘trouble’ in Ireland are the same. The UDA would be highly indignant that anyone should equate them with the IRA. There’s a world of difference they say – but the British can’t see it.

For the Catholic people, however, the watchword, now as ever, must be vigilance. Be careful where you go and with whom you associate. You’ve seen it all happening before; and remember: the ‘security forces’ are simply waiting for such an opportunity as a UDA assassination campaign would present them.

More fun and games from St Oliver Plunkett during the summer of 1979

Hotel touts move in on Pope visit

THE forthcoming visit of the Pope at the end of next month, has brought in its wake an unprecedented demand for hotel accommodation in the areas he may visit.

What was first thought to be a rush of bookings from enthusiastic pilgrims anxious to get a close-up view of the Pontiff on his historic visit, has now taken on all the hallmarks of a massive ‘touting’ operation. It is estimated that the population of Dublin will treble for the Pope’s short visit, and the demand for accommodation will be acute.

The three-day bonanza has come as a ‘godsend’ (in more ways than one), to the ‘ticket touts’ in England and Ireland, who usually work at large sporting events and other gatherings. The priests in Knock have already taken steps to reduce the commercialisation at the Marian Shrine itself during the Pope’s visit – time alone will tell how successful they are.

Orchestrated by professionals from England, the massive block booking of some hotels for the 29th and 30th of September, and 1st of October, has led to speculation of an attempt by the touts to make a massive profit ‘by selling off’ the rooms at rates up to ten times the usual price.

There is very little anyone can do to combat this mild form of extortion, in a situation where hotel accommodation is booked on a first come first served basis, and when block bookings from returned emigrants and visitors from overseas, will be the order of the day.

Skateboarders during a local summer scheme in West Belfast

Hooneymooner leads the way

Antrim camogie team captain Mairead McAtamney, will be cutting her honeymoon short to lead her team in the All-Ireland semi-final against Wexford at the Whitehill Ground, Randalstown next Sunday at 3pm.

Mairead married Liam McMullan last Friday, the 10th of August, and will consider the defeat of Wexford as something of a belated wedding present.

The Antrim team emerged favourites to win the championship when they defeated a good Kilkenny team in a keenly contested game at Randalstown on the 29th of July. Kilkenny had reached the quarter finals by defeating Cork, who had been firm favourites for the championship honours earlier in the season.

The superbly fit Antrim team will be fighting hard to ensure a place in the final against either Limerick or Tipperary, who play off in the other semi final on September 9th in Croke Park.

There are four Belfast girls on the team. Carol Blaney from Glenhill Park, Andersonstown, who plays for the Tom Williams team. Mairead Donnelly from Glassmullen Gardens, who plays for Deirdre and whose mother, the former Moya Brannigan, was an Antrim star in the 1940s. Eithne McIlroy of Rossnareen, who plays for St Teresa’s, and Ann McAllister from Glassmullen Gardens, ex-Queen’s University and Ulster team players, who plays for St Teresa’s. Ann’s mother was the former Nora Parkinson, an O’Connell team stalwarts of former years.

Antrim haven’t reached the final since 1974 and have not won the championship for 12 years, so they can be expected to put up a strong fight to reach the final this year and not fall to Wexford as they did in 1967 in Glenariff when underdogs Wexford emerged victorious.