EYE ON THE PAST – August 1983: Claims of discrimination against Catholics at City Bus

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1983

Big upsurge in planning applications in A’town

THERE has been a marked increase in the number of planning applications by local traders as the building of three new Andersonstown shops nears completion.

By the end of September, the premises at the back of what was formerly the Mascot Wool Shop on the Andersonstown Road will be ready to let. Work on six shops beside the Andersonstown Leisure Centre, on a site previously occupied by the Co-Op, is going ahead but will not reach completion for several months yet.

Meanwhile, planning permission is being sought for the following schemes:

The erection of a car workshop on land to the rear of 2-12 Ardmore Avenue, Finaghy.

The change of use to a retail outlet of property at La Salle Gardens, Belfast, 12.

An application to build a retail outlet and parking space beside the Whitefort Inn.

Also this week, the D.O.E. finally gave notice that it would be vesting land to begin work on the long awaited Dunmurry Bypass. The area involved covers Blacks Road, adjacent to the M1; Kings Way opposite Blacks Road; Upper Dunmurry Lane at Upper Green, at the Park and between Netherlands Park and Cloona Park.

Discrimination at City Bus

CATHOLIC workers in Belfast's City Bus have accused the management of religious discrimination

A secret investigation of some members of staff has revealed the 100 per cent of the most senior and highly paid management positions are occupied by Protestants, while 86 per cent of lower management including foremen and charge hands are Protestant.



One Catholic worker of almost 30 years service told our reporter that although things had improved slightly over the past ten years progress to redress the religious imbalance in management positions is very slow.

“Up until about 1970 no Catholics reached even the lowest management jobs. Charge hands or foremen’s jobs were even beyond their reach."

He told our reporter: "At that time things were so bad that Catholics didn't even bother applying for the jobs when they became vacant."

Editorial: Employment

THE Fair Employment Agency has often been praised for its fearless investigation of religious discrimination in employment in the Six Counties.

There is no doubt that the staff have carried out their duties sincerely and diligently, and their investigations have been a damning indictment of many major employers here. The Civil Service, Electricity Service, County Councils, etc., have all been investigated and found to have a severe imbalance in employment opportunities in favour of Protestants.

While accepting that such a service is absolutely essential to try and counteract decades of discrimination by public and private employers, we doubt its practical effectiveness.

Despite almost ten years of investigations, declarations of intent and written assurances, discrimination seems to continue unabated. Our story this week of the religious make up of the City Bus Maintenance Section, proves that the imbalance continues and all the higher paid senior positions are occupied by Protestants despite the fairly big percentage of Catholics employed in skilled positions. There has been some slight improvement nevertheless, since some Catholics have been allowed to occupy positions in lower management. Something that would have been unheard of in the old Belfast Corporation Transport days often years ago when no Catholic occupied any position of responsibility.

While any improvement has to be welcomed, at this rate of "progress" it will take two generations for Catholics to reach the higher paid posts. This rate of advance is not good enough and unless the Fair Employment Agency can do something about it, it will finish up in the same dust bin as the old Stormont Community Relations Department.