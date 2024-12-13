EYE ON THE PAST: December 1983 – Divis residents turn spotlight on intolerable conditions

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1983

Schools face dilemma of Blackboard Jungle

FOUR expulsions from a local secondary school over the last few weeks have highlighted the predicament faced by headteachers in their treatment of unruly pupils.

And the expulsions have also prompted concerned community workers in West Belfast to come together to discuss the violation of Education Board guide-lines by some schools. Last year the same group revealed that principals were putting children out of schools without consulting the school committees or informing parents.

There have also been recent indications that the Divis Education Project, which has been fiercely critical of local teaching methods, may restart classes for persistent truants and expelled teenagers. Sources close to the project predict they will defy a court order and admit children under-16 to the scheme. Supporters of the project have claimed it adopts a more realistic approach to young people who cannot conform to the standards demanded by secondary schools.

One teacher who spoke to the Andersonstown News, said the recent expulsions were only the tip of the iceberg.

"There are over 100 youngsters at secondary schools in West Belfast who cannot be taught by conventional methods. The best headteachers can do is to get the really boisterous kids and keep them together but isolated from the rest of the school population.

"It's no solution to the educational problems of the pupils involved, but it does mean the rest of the children can be taught normally.

"It's a growing problem and it has not been satisfactorily dealt with by many schools in the West Belfast area," he added.

Tear down Divis Flats

THE chairperson of the newly elected Divis Residents' Association has spelt out the groups plans to combat the massive problems faced by people in the sprawling flats complex.

Frank Gillen told the Andersonstown News, that the Committee would launch a determined fightback against the authorities "who created this housing disaster and then turned their back on its inhabitants".

Mr Gillen, who is also a treasurer of the Divis Education Project and a Sinn Féin member, pledged to launch a mammoth publicity drive which would focus attention on the “worst living conditions in Europe”.

“In the short term we will be moving on issues such as the faulty bin chutes, lack of repair and maintenance workers, the cleaning up of the area and the dangers associated with asbestos used in the flats.”

Mr Gillen stressed, however, that the wish of the residents to have the flats demolished and houses built in their place, would be "hammered home" to everybody we meet.

When quizzed about the bad publicity surrounding the now defunct Divis Demolition Committee with which he was connected, the chairman acknowledged mistakes had been made.

"Nevertheless, we would call people's attention to the comments of a judge who ruled on a case involving the Demolition Committee. He remarked that in view of the conditions in Divis, he should have had the builders of Divis up in from of him."

Frank Gillen can rhyme off a long list of problems, any one of which would be a community problem on its own.

“There is rampant unemployment and poverty; rat infestation is chronic, bin chutes don't work and overflow, and dampness has destroyed many homes. On top of all this, locals have to deal with the problems of joyriding, glue-sniffing and vandalism.”

Bunscoil applies for grant-aid

THE consistent refusal of Education Authorities to grant-aid Belfast's Bunscoil Ghaelach, has now been challenged by school heads.

Last week a second application for maintained status was forwarded to the Department of Education from the Belfast Education and Library Board Committee – despite objections from committee members. When the school applied before, it was turned down but advised to re-apply.

Parents and teachers at the self-funded school have accused Education chiefs of discriminating against the school in the past because it teaches all subjects through the medium of Irish.

Running costs of the school – estimated at £60,000 for 1983-84 – are donated by the public at a variety of money-raising events and activities including an annual fireworks display at Casement Park.

The Bunscoil has 126 pupils and the Irish Naiscoil (nursery school) caters for around 50 children. A spokesperson for the Belfast Education Library Board said a decision on whether or not to grant maintained status lay with the Department of Education. He described a Belfast Telegraph article which suggested the school may soon get public funds as "pure speculation”.

An official at the Department of Education said statutory development procedures had to be followed before the Department could make a final decision.

Notice of the Bunscoil's application will be made through the press and schools likely to be affected by the granting of maintained status will be notified. Interested parties then have two months to submit their view on the school to the Education Authorities. The spokesman said it would not be possible to anticipate the Department's decision at this time.