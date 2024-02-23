EYE ON THE PAST – February 1983: 87 per cent on the dole in 'Murph

We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown New this week back in 1983

Housing Executive is not fulfilling Springhill obligations

THE Springhill Tenants’ Association is bringing a court case against the Housing Executive on the grounds that it is not fulfilling its obligations to tenants of the area. Since the beginning of the year only 'emergency' repairs have been carried out by the Executive.

Meanwhile, one resident of the estate has been told by a social worker that the dilapidated state of her home is affecting her own health and that of her children.

During a shooting incident in 1981 all the windows of Mrs Mary Hamilton's house at Westrock Drive were broken. Since that time they have remained unrepaired leaving the kitchen, the bathroom and the children's bedroom exposed to the elements.

As a consequence, the state of the house has deteriorated rapidly over the past year. Blown wall sockets, a broken toilet, chronic dampness and rodent-infestation are among the complaints Mrs Hamilton has brought to the Executive.

When our reporter and photographer visited the house they saw a mouse run from behind the fireplace into the lining of a chair.

Now the area health visitor has referred two of the children to the Royal Victoria Hospital for specialised treatment for ailments connected, she has told Mrs Hamilton, with the state of the house, Mrs Hamilton's three-year-old child, Naomi, is suffering from stunted growth, suspected psoriasis and is losing her hair. Mary Hamilton is herself on tablets for her nerves.

Commenting on Mrs Hamilton's dilemma, Springhill Tenants’ Association spokesman George McKenna, said: "It appears the Housing Executive are prepared to let a family suffer and a house run down (which is more expensive in the long run) rather than carry out repairs when they are necessary."

87 per cent on the dole

A MAJOR public inquiry into the massive problems faced by Belfast's unemployed is scheduled for a re-converted Falls Mill in early March. The inquiry, which is unprecedented in Ireland, will aim to reflect the opinions and experiences of ordinary people who are out of work. The organisers, Springhill Community House, are confident the inquiry will reveal many of the hardships being faced by the unemployed.

According to a spokesperson, people not in paid work face the difficulties not only of poverty and boredom, but also of "losing their self-respect, being conned when dealing with businessmen, and of being badgered by DHSS officials."

Unemployment in West Belfast is now worse than in any other part of Ireland and a recent survey showed 87 per cent of all Ballymurphy householders were out of work."

The spokesperson said the organisers hoped it would be mainly the unemployed rather than people in paid work who will be describing life without a job.

"In this inquiry, all you have to do is sit at a table and give your evidence to a chairperson – the public and press can come and listen if they want to, but nobody has any right to question you or interrupt you.

The inquiry will be held on March 8th and 9th (Tuesday/Wednesday) in the Old Mill Buildings, Conway Street. The investigation will begin on each of the two days at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. beginning again at 2 p.m. and lasting until 5 p.m.

Stop social security payments if Divis child is not at school

THE first stage of the Benefits Uptake Campaign is being completed today (Thursday) in the Ramoan-Rosnareen area.

Information collected over the last two weekends is now being processed and in about three to four weeks time residents will be advised as to what benefits they should be claiming.

More information about the campaign can be obtained from the organisers, the Falls Community Council, tele. 621410.

Meanwhile, Welfare Officers of the Belfast Education and Library Board threatened to withdraw social security payments from a Divis woman because her children are not going to school, according to the community workers magazine SCOPE.

In an interview with the periodical the parent whose child attends the Divis Education Project also states that she was told her son would get three years in Hydebank Young Offenders Centre. "...he just says that he wanted a summons issued, and when he did go to the court it wouldn't be three years in St Pat's, it would be three years in Hydebank (a young offenders centre, staffed by prison warders and run on a prison regime.) We then had further talks and I agreed to send Michael to St Pat's and they told me then to leave it over the weekend, and somebody would come to pick Michael up. It went on for another few weeks, and they didn't come, and when I approached them again, I was threatened then with Social Security – asked was I receiving Social Security which I replied I was. I was told then that both Social Security and Child Benefit would be stopped."

A spokesman for the BELB confirmed to SCOPE that they had no power to cut off social security payments and that the threat "shouldn't have been said."