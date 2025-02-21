EYE ON THE PAST: February 1984 – Protests in West Belfast against sex attacks

WE look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1984

Falls protests against sex attacks

LOCAL women will lead a torchlight march from the Women's Centre on the Falls Road, beside Dunville Park, to the bottom of the Whiterock Road, in protest at recent sex attacks in West Belfast.

A white line picket at the Upper Springfield/Whiterock Road junction earlier in the week was favourably received by local people, said spokesperson Goretti McDonnell.

"Despite foul weather conditions, a good crowd turned out on Tuesday morning to hand out leaflets for Thursday's march. Every car passing, stopped to take leaflets from the women on the white line picket," she said.

Both protests had been decided upon by over 150 women who met at the Women’s Centre on Sunday last to discuss ways of organising against recent sex attacks. Those at the meeting included a representative of the Rape Crisis Centre and the mother of a young girl who was recently assaulted.

Explained Goretti: “There was a long discussion and many women expressed their anger at not being able to be about their normal business, or not being able to let their daughters out.

“It was also made clear that most people were reluctant to co-operate with the RUC because they invariably embarrassed and harassed women who had been raped to such an extent that she becomes a criminal and not a victim.

“The Kincora Scandal and the strip searches in Armagh Prison, many of those present felt, showed that they could not be trusted."

The torchlight march, which is open to men and women, will move off from the Women’s Centre at 7.30 p.m. tonight (Thursday).”

Editorial: Questions raised by bugging of Seamus Mallon

THE bugging incident in Dublin highlighted by Seamus Mallon over the past week, showed again the shoddiness of public life there, and the double standards adhered to by many public figures.

It is quite evident that Garrett Fitzgerald, the man with the 'built-in biological formula', whom stains will never stick to, concealed the incident out of base political motives. And even though we have come to expect this type of duplicity from establishment politicians, we nevertheless are duty bound to denounce it as immoral.

The most disturbing aspect of the whole business was not the bugging itself, which everyone knows takes place, and which the media watch dog is prepared to sleep on until it effects themselves, as was the case when Fianna Fáil bugged the journalists Bruce Arnold and Geraldine Kennedy. But rather the despicable way in which Fitzgerald used the fact that a relative of the bugging victim had been on an explosive charge to discredit his testimony. This is "guilt by association" of the most odious type, which would do credit to any authoritarian state in the world.

Garrett Fitzgerald and Charlie Haughey flaunt their high moral principles on the plain people of Ireland while at the same time debasing the most basic values of common decency.

Is it any wonder then, that the New Ireland Forum should be running into difficulties, or that the SDLP should be falling out with one another about the final report? What does surprise us is that those worthy members of the SDLP, of which there are many, should have placed so much hope and given so much credibility to a bunch of moral apostates.

Celebrating their February birthdays at Pembroke Lodge sheltered dwellings in Poleglass were Maureen McKenna and Ena McKenna with Billy and Rose Gallagher and Nora McCann

UDR union row escalates

CATHOLIC members of the Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance have continued their protests this week at a decision by the Union's Ruling Council to donate £500 to the UDR.

Some resignations from the Union have already taken place and it is known that Nationalist members from throughout the Six Counties have contacted NIPSA Head Office to register their disapproval of the move.

Branch 8 of NIPSA, based at the Falls Road Social Security Offices, are expected to censure the donation at a meeting today. A member of the Branch told the Andersonstown News that feelings were running high over the incident, and that the action had been condemned by Catholics of all political persuasions.

"There is a widespread disgust among members that this blatantly sectarian force should receive a donation from our dues," he said.

The Falls meeting will hear a motion from the floor calling for the resignation of the NIPSA Council. A second motion of censure, drawn up by the Branch Committee is expected to be adopted. A more contentious third motion calls on the Branch to withhold Union dues to the amount of £500.

"This would constitute a temporary mass resignation and forcefully emphasise our abhorrence of the Council's decision," said the NIPSA member.