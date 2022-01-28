EYE ON THE PAST – January 1980: Anger as church refuses the remains of IRA man

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1980

Anger over Canon Murphy decision

FOLLOWING Canon Pádraig Murphy’s refusal to allow the remains of IRA man Kevin Delaney into the church in Ballymurphy, an unprecedented wave of sympathy for his wife and mother and father, has been sweeping through Catholic West Belfast.

The Andersonstown News office has been inundated with telephone calls and letters, condemning what people feel was the uncaring and callous treatment meted out to a bereaved family, and calling into question the judgement and compassion of the priests involved.

A number of priests we contacted expressed their concern and anxiety at what they see as an attempt by some of their colleagues to make a political point out of the grief of distraught relatives. They feel sad that the traditional Catholic belief that death is the ultimate leveller of all of us, should transcend all other considerations should be cast to the one side to make some short-term political statement.

One priest was angry that Father McKinley of St Peter’s had stated that the decision to refuse the remains was taken ‘to avoid the funeral being used by others for their own purposes’.

“We priests were not ordained to prevent people from burying their dead in a way they feel proper, but rather to pray for the dead person and console the bereaved. No consolation was evident in this case. I believe in all sincerity and humility that the Canon and Father McKinley have only succeeded to making our task of getting across the Christian message of reconciliation and compassion, far more difficult in these troubled times.”

Our religious Affairs Correspondent writes: It is quite probable that the original decision to prevent Mr Delaney’s remains from coming into the church was taken by Canon Pádraig Murphy of St John’s. One well-informed Belfast priest has admitted that Canon Murphy has shown signs in recent months of working under considerable strain and his judgement in these matters is not respected as much as it used to be. Nevertheless, the uniformity of statements from Fr McKinley on the one hand, and the Bishop of Down and Connor, taken in conjunction with the statement from the Catholic communication centre in Dublin, would suggest some collusion on the matter.

No prisoner

WHEN 67-year-old Mrs Lillie Armstrong of Divis Flats went to visit her son, Billy, in Wakefield Prison (Yorkshire) last week, she encountered a problem – he wasn’t there.

And the authorities at Wakefield wouldn’t tell her where he was.

Mrs Armstrong had to telephone her daughter-in-law in Belfast to find out that he had been moved to Armsley Prison, also in Yorkshire for 28 days punishment. Mrs Armstrong was spending a week in Yorkshire, and had already visited her son earlier in the week.

Because of the expense in travelling to England, she saves up her visits and uses them together. Even still, the journey and stay cost about £150.

Thirty-eight-year-old Billy Armstrong was convicted with the Price sisters in 1973, and received a life sentence. While the Price’s have been allowed to complete their sentences in the North, Billy has been moved around various prisons in England, including Brixton, Isle of Wight, Parkhusts, Gartree, Manchester, Armsley, Wormwood Scrubs and now Wakefield.

Preparations for St Patrick’s Day

THE time’s moving on – and preparations are again underway for this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade. This is the fourth parade to be organised and based on the experience gained since 1977, the committee intend to introduce new features to this year’s event, these to be announced later.

So far, all the groups who participated in the past have promised to come again; and the Scots band organisers say that they expect a record turnout this year. The committee once again appeal to local people who can provide accommodation for the Scottish visiting bands.

“The response in other years was very satisfactory,” a committee member told our reporter. “We’re hoping for the same generosity again this year.”

The parade organisers are hard at work gathering funds to meet the cost of the St Patrick’s Day event. Functions are being organised to support these. Details will be given in this newspaper. All donations, sponsorship etc will be gratefully received. The Committee meets every Wednesday at 9 o’clock in the Felons Club, Andersonstown Road.