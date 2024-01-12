EYE ON THE PAST: January 1983 – Shoppers flock to Curleys for cheap EEC butter

We look back at what was making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1983

Subhán Gregg, Denise McStay, Subhán Nic an Ailí agus Róismháire Nic Anna at Cumann na Méirleach

School closure threat for schools in West Belfast

THE publication of a list of 'non-viable' schools by the Belfast Education and Library Board has led to frantic efforts by some schools to attract new pupils. 'Pupil-canvassing' has become the practice in some parts of Belfast.

One family in the Dermott Hill area of West Belfast, with a child of 11-plus age, was contacted by three different schools asking them to seek admission to their school.

As competition for pupils increases more, attention is being paid to open nights; and attractively-laid out school brochures are being published by most secondary schools for the first time ever.

A number of teachers believe that the threatened closures could have a beneficial effect on the standard of education in some schools as they try to gain pupils.

Here is the list of 'nonviable' local schools published by the BELB.

PRIMARY: St. Joseph's Boys and Girls, Slate Street; St Columban's Boys, Glenview Street; Star of the Sea Boys & Girls; St. Malachy's, Sussex Place; St. Colman's Boys, Eliza Street; St. Matthew's Boys & Girls, Seaforde Street; St. John's Girls, Colinward Street; St. Comgall's Boys & Girls, Divis Street; St. Patrick's Boys, Lancaster Street; St. Mary's Boys & Girls, Divis Street; St. Anthony's, Millfield; St. Joseph's, Ballyhackamore; St. Paul's, Cavendish Square; St. Anthony's, Willowfield.

VOLUNTARY PRIMARY: St. Catherine's, Falls Road.

SECONDARY: St. Rose's, St. Peter's, St. Gemma's, Gort na Móna, St. Gabriel's, Little Flower, St. Thomas's, Our Lady of Mercy, St. Paul', St. Monica's, St. Augustine's, St. Patrick's, Knock, St. Colm's, Twinbrook, St. Patrick's, Lisburn.

Micheál, Marcus agus Róisín at Cumann na Méirleach

Shoppers flock to Curleys

Shopping at Curley's Supermarket, Geraldine Coghlan with her daughter Carol from Trossacks Drive, thinks the Common Market butter is "super". She wishes the offer could "last all year round."

Sean Kennedy says: "It's about time the Irish people got the cheap butter instead of the Russians who usually get the advantage of 'butter mountains and 'wine lakes'.

The butter (Mourne Maid and Golden Cow) has stamped on it ‘Special Sale E.E.C. – Maximum price 88p.) but Curley's are selling it at 73 1/2 p for just over I lb. (500 gms.)

"It just disappears like snow off a ditch," says Sean. The butter offer will last three or four weeks and Curley's hope they can get enough to supply all their customers.

Dessie, Ann Smyth and Rita and Sean Turner at New Lodge Celtic Club

Burglars using binmen as cover

Guileful burglars have devised a new scheme to help in their video stealing activities. For now the sneak thieves are breaking into homes at the same time as binmen begin their early collections.

In this way they hope locals will connect any unusual noises or the sight of men afoot at such an early hour with the refuse collection. The binmen themselves are entirely unaware of the crooks presence in the areas.



Video owners in Twinbrook, Poleglass and Blacks Road have already fallen foul of the early bird thieves. In one case two burglars used a strong jemmy to break into a house at Trenchard just as binmen entered the estate around 7.30a.m. The thieves covered the owner's video in coats, while he slept upstairs, and made off with it. A neighbour who spotted the men, mistook them for refuse collectors.

The large number, of video thefts which have taken place over the last two months has increased suspicion among video fans that the thieves may have stolen membership lists from local libraries.