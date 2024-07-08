EYE ON THE PAST – July 1983: Andytown traders up in arms over road closures

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week back in 1983

Chaos for traders after barracks blown up

TRADERS on the Falls Road between Eastwoods and the Andersonstown Barracks, are intent on challenging the closure of the Falls Road to facilitate work at the recently bombed R.U.C. Barracks.

Concern has also been expressed at the possibility that the road block may become a permanent feature of the new look barracks.

Curley’s Supermarket has been hit by the closure, and it is feared there may be lay-offs if the situation. Already local businessmen have served notice on the Northern Ireland Office that they will be claiming compensation for the slump in turnover. One shopkeeper said the business community was determined to take the N.I.O. to court if the road remains closed after the RUC station is repaired. He also criticised the closure of Glen Road.

“We see no sense, even from the point of view of security, in blocking off Glen Parade. This only serves to disrupt our trade and further delays traffic.”

Hardest hit by the road block has been the Lake Glen Service Station, which has lost the passing trade on which it depended.

Despite the fact that a sentry box and two fortified walls have been constructed across the Andersonstown Road side of the barracks, architects feel the road will be eventually reopened. Planning permission for the enlarged structure had been submitted quite some time ago, and work had been expected to begin in 1984.

Bishops come out against plastic bullets

THE Six Northern Catholic Bishops have condemned the use of plastic bullets.

In a statement issued on Monday, in which they also attack the reintroduction of capital punishment, the bishops have condemned all forms of violence.

Said the bishops: “It is precisely because we reject violence and are deeply concerned to prevent anything which might lead to its increase that we feel obliged now to refer to two major issues, the first of which is the use of plastic bullets.

“The deaths have generated resentment throughout the whole communities and have been the cause of growing alienation among sections of the population.”

Referring to the case of Derry boy Stephen McConomy, the bishops said that there were three major areas of importance.

“There was insufficient evidence to suggest that Stephen McConomy was rioting when he was shot. He was shot from a range of 17 feet when the recommended range is 60 feet and the riot gun from which the plastic bullet was fired was faulty.

“Rioting is morally wrong but the methods used to control it must also be subject to the moral law. There cannot be one law for the security forces and another for the public. The use of plastic bullets is morally indefensible and they should be withdrawn as a riot control weapon.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victims of plastic bullet atrocities accompanied by members of the Organisation of Concerned Teachers, met representatives of the Dublin government and Opposition this week. In a statement following the Monday talks, the groups has appealed to the 26 Counties’ people and politicians to press the British government to have the deadly weapons banned in the Six Counties.

Pull flats down: Call

ON Sunday last, July 3, a meeting of residents was held in the vicinity of the rundown Ardmonagh Flats. At the meeting, a committee was elected to work for the total demolition of the derelict flats. The Action Group now plans to collect a petition and present it to Housing Executive Chief, Mr Brett.

Local people made a number of suggestions as to how the flats could be used and these include a safe play and a nursery. The feeling of residents was that as long as the block remained standing, vandalism and dumping would be encouraged.

One person suggested that the money the Housing Executive was proposing to spend on refurbishing the flats would be better spent on amenities for the people of the area.

The next meeting of the Ardmonagh Demolition Committee will be held on Sunday 10th July at 3pm in the Ardmonagh Flats.