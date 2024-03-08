EYE ON THE PAST – March 1983: Youth training schemes and Armagh prison protest

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1983

Andytown face-lift by local parish group

AN ambitious project aimed at tackling some of the problems faced by the people of Andersonstown, has just been launched by a local parish group.

St Agnes' Community Concern has employed six workers under the A.C.E. scheme to combat the rundown state of the area, and the hardships experienced by the needy of the parish.

Two 'Community Aid Workers' are already operating out of the 'Camelot' parish centre. According to one of the workers, Mrs. Betty Mawhinney, they will be providing advice, help and sympathy to the most vulnerable sections of the community. Mrs. Mawhinney and her co-worker John Murphy, are conducting a door to door survey in the 51 streets of the parish to compile a list of those in need.

"We will be helping one parent families, the handicapped and pensioners,” said Mrs. Mawhinney. The Community Aid workers are available at the parish centre between 9 and 10.30 a.m. each morning, Phone 619546.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Workers employed under the scheme have already left their mark on the district.

"We intend giving this area a complete face-lift," said one worker, Breandan McCluskey.

"We will be painting every single wall, including banks and private shops. By the time we are finished the Andersonstown Road will be looking its best."

And to carry out this important work the group is appealing for assistance from local traders.

"We will be painting all the de-faced walls, so we would appreciate it if local businessmen were decent enough to contribute towards the cost of the paint.”

A representative of the St. Agnes' Community Centre group explained the scheme was aimed towards the wellbeing of the community.

"We hope to improve the general standard of living and welfare of local people," he said.

Colinbrook Workshop generates new life in old Bacon Factory

COLINBROOK Community Workshop has just completed its first full year training programme for 16-18-year-olds. The workshop is based in a section of the old Colinglen Bacon Factory and it provides a variety of activities and courses ranging from light engineering and gardening to home management for a period of one year.

It also aims at encouraging personal development through both the social skills course and the extra-curriculum activities. The training scheme works in conjunction with the Y.T.P. and is sponsored by The Dept of Economic Development. It is open to all school leavers and unemployed persons between 16 and 18 and the manager Mr. Totten is inviting young people from the Lenadoon/Suffolk/Poleglass and Twinbrook areas interested in joining the scheme, to come along to Colinbrook workshop for further information.

The trainees use their various skills to undertake projects providing services for the local community and the only charge is the price of the materials. Although the chances of West Belfast teenagers gaining employment is slight, Colinbrook boasts of having found employment for 50-60 per cent of its trainees. Two trainees who have just completed a year's training programme are setting-up a business of their own making gates and other light weight fabrications.

Another very impressive feature of the workshop is the garden with vegetable plot and flower-beds plus wishing well and pond. "We are always interested in getting new trainees and we welcome any youth who wants more information about Colinbrook," said Mr. Totten.

'Stop strip-searching' protest at Armagh Jail

A well-attended picket at Armagh Jail on Sunday last, heard condemnation of the strip-search policy being implemented by prison authorities.

The protest was held to mark International Women’s Day. Remand prisoners are being forcibly strip-searched going to and from court appearances. The prisoners' spokeswoman has condemned this practice as an attempt to degrade and humiliate the inmates. At the picket the name of each prisoner was read out and then called out by the protestors. Prisoners in the jail waved handkerchiefs from their cells in acknowledgement.

The Republican prisoners in Armagh Jail are: Geraldine Crawford, Jennifer McCann, Mary McColgan, Ann Marie Quinn, Rosie Nolan, Dolours O'Neill, Ellen McGuigan, Sinead Moore, Mairead Farrell, Sadie McGillaway, Lynn O'Connell, Mary Doyle, Eileen Morgan, Christine Beatty, Brid Ann McCaughley, Patricia McGarry, Bernie O'Boyle, Ann Bateson, Brid Brownley, Mairead Nugent, Rosie Armstrong, Lorraine Halpenny, Jenny Hamill, Marion Craig, Jenette Griffith, Josephine Dowds, and Catherine McAlwinney. Prisoners with status are Pauline Deery and Chris Sheridan. The remand prisoners are: Maureen O'Neill, Alice Taylor, Catherine Moore, Phil Lyttle, Linda Quigley, Lorraine Nichol, Winnie Kelly, Margaret Rooney, Pauline Mawhinney and Elizabeth Ann McWilliams.