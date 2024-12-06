EYE ON THE PAST – November 1983: The scourge of the dole in Twinbrook revealed

62.4 per cent on the dole in Twinbrook

£60,000 in benefits has been obtained by Twinbrook people in a campaign by the local Tenants and Community Association to get people their full entitlement from the DHSS.

And the extensive survey work carried out in the area reveals a staggering 62.4 per cent of heads of household in the sprawling estate are unemployed. Now, in a bid to consolidate the success of the Benefit Uptake Campaign, the residents’ group is planning to carry out another door-to-door survey over the coming weeks, starting with the elderly who are considered to be the most at risk.

A spokesperson for the Twinbrook Association explained the background to the project.

"The campaign was started last February by us to inform local residents of benefits they were entitled to but had not claimed. The Association received some funding for this work from the E.H.S.S.B. and the Probation Service, and full co-operation has been offered by the DHSS in Lisburn. As a result, a great many people in the area have received a much-needed helping hand.

"The Association sees a continuing role for its Take-up Campaign, especially now with the introduction of the New Housing Benefit which is highly confusing to many claimants."

The TTCA has also called on other community groups in Lisburn to organise similar campaigns. To date, the scheme has been organised successfully in several nationalist areas of West Belfast.

"We are only too willing to offer help or advice and can be contacted through the Brooke Activity Centre," said the spokesperson.

Editorial

OVER the past few weeks the Andersonstown News has been receiving an increasing number of reports of vandalism in the Greater Andersonstown area.

Residents have reported incidents of wanton destruction by groups of youths in the 16-20 age group, which have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and untold inconvenience to the general public. The latest ‘craze’ for these unfortunate youths, is to 'attack' the posts of garden walls, physically dismantling them, and leaving a pile of rubble to be cleared away by the householder the next morning. And a hefty bill to pay for rebuilding the walls.



Vandalism is not a local phenomenon and we don't think that Andersonstown is any worse than most other urban areas. But this is little consolation to the poor victims, especially at a Christmas time when he or she may be faced with extra outlay from a budget that is already tight enough as it is.

It is difficult to know what to do about this type of mindless behaviour, but in the cases reported to us, there seems to be a certain pattern which could possibly help us to control some of it. The bulk of the distinction seems to take place as these young people make their way home from the many clubs and pubs in the area, as anyone unfortunate enough to live enroute to one of these establishments can testify. Trees broken, gardens destroyed, car windows smashed, and the ages of those involved seem to verify that a certain amount of underage drinking is taking place, and since the drinking establishments don’t close until 12.00pm or later, the destruction usually takes place when most people are in bed with no opportunity to defend their property.



The time may be fast approaching when residents will have to demand that these establishments close no later than 10.30pm and in fact there are those who would say that the abandonment of the old 10.00pm closing time was the worst thing that ever happened.

If these places did close earlier, at least more people would be about to help stop the destruction.

Tackle joyriding

A LENADOON woman is demanding swift action from the Housing Executive to tackle joyriders and British soldiers who are using the garden of her home in Lenadoon as a shortcut.

Marie Knox, who lives in an end house at Horn Walk, claims joyriders are racing across the green at Lenadoon Avenue and through an entry at the side of her home.

''On some occasions I have had to endure joyriders careering round the green while an RUC jeep sat in my front garden waiting for an opportunity to trap them," she said.

"There are a lot of young children living in these houses and we are afraid they may step out in front of these speeding cars."

Mrs Knox is also angry at drivers of delivery vans who also use the shortcut.