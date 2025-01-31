Anti-racism week to celebrate cultural diversity

WEST Belfast’s inaugural anti-racism week – celebrating the area’s increasing cultural diversity will take place next month.

Organised by Spórtlann na hÉireann and Coláiste Feirste in partnership with United Against Racism, Fáilte 25 will be a week-long celebration of cultural diversity and solidarity amongst people.

Taking place from 17-23 February, the exciting programme includes something for all ages, whether music and dance, debate and discussion, sports, food, games and more.

Highlights include the inaugural Frederick Douglas Lecture, a workshop with Dr Livingstone Thompson of Living Cultural Solutions, International Diversity Day and Belfast Anti-Racism Cup.

The event was officially launched at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich.

Spórtlann na hÉireann Director Pilib Ó Ruanaidh said: "This important series of events is also a statement of principle. Each one is a declaration of the Irish language community's commitment to challenging racism and our unwavering unity with the oppressed.

"Our history is indelibly marked by immigration and migration. Colonialism and economic hardship have driven millions of Irish speakers across the world, where they have experienced want and discrimination but also glimmers of welcome and support.

"For these reasons, we stand firmly by all minorities, refugees and migrants on the receiving end of racism and bigotry today."

Keisha Da Costa, from United Against Racism, added: "West Belfast Anti-Racism Week will give a glimpse of the welcoming nature of our city," she said.

"We are delighted to support celebrations of diversity in Belfast. It is no surprise that the Irish language community have taken the lead and organised this and it is brilliant to see.

"It is important to recognise that no corner of Belfast is immune to racism or division and last summer was a wake up call to all of us that we need to take racism very seriously.

"We hope this event can help us build to ensure Belfast is welcoming for everyone, regardless of where they were born or the colour of the skin."