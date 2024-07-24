Falls Park to play host to six massive Féile 2024 concerts

FÉILE FUN: Tens of thousands will attend concerts in the Falls Park in August

THE Falls Park in Belfast is the place to be for Féile 2024.

The Féile has over 600 events taking place from Thursday 1st August to Sunday 11th August – and six of those events will be major outdoor concerts at the Féile an Phobail event space in the Falls Park.

The first major concert will take place on Saturday 3rd August with the return of the massive Féile 80s and 90s Night. Performing live will be Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s Holly Johnson, 90’s dance sensations 2 Unlimited, Smokey’s Chris Norman, D:Ream, Bruce Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac Tribute Bands, and local band Manukahunney.

The legendary DJ Johnny Hero will be the compere for the night.

It’s going to be a special Féile night and people will be able to come along and enjoy a fantastic night in our outdoor concert venue with doors opening at 4pm.

On Sunday 4th August a huge Ireland for Palestine Benefit Concert will take place, with fourteen singers and groups performing live. Tickets are priced at only £5 and all ticket sale proceeds will go directly to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society.

It is an opportunity for you to come along, show your solidarity with the people of Palestine, and enjoy what promises to be a night of great music.

Fast forward to the second weekend of Féile 2024 and we will see four outdoor concerts at the Falls Park beginning on Thursday 8th August with the Féile Dance Night.

Féile 80s and 90s Night on Saturday 3rd August at the Falls Park!



Holly Johnson, 2 Unlimited, Smokey’s Chris Norman, D:Ream, Bruce Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac Tribute Bands, and DJ Johnny Hero!!!



Doors open at 2pm and the line-up includes Jodie V vs Kad, New Era, Bryan Kearney, Will Atkinson, Will Sparks, David Rust, and BOB. This night has been an incredible success as a diversionary event that has transformed West Belfast on 8th August for the better.

On Friday 9th August get your cowboy boots and hats at the ready for our first ever Way Out West Féile Country Fest! Nathan Carter, Rednex, The Whistlin’ Donkeys, All Folk’d Up, and Andrew Dolan, will all be belting out country tunes in the heart of West Belfast to over 10,000 people. What a night it is going to be.

The final two nights of Féile will see the legendary Wolfe Tones live at the Falls Park. The Wolfe Tones concert on Sunday 11th August sold out in just ten minutes, and the concert on Saturday 10th August is almost sold out already.

This is the Wolfe Tones final appearances in West Belfast and is the last chance for all their fans to see them at Féile. My advice to anyone considering going to any of the concerts at Falls Park is to get your tickets now from ticketmaster.ie.

🏗 The site build is underway at the Falls Park for our massive 2024 Féile!



We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands to Falls Park next week as we celebrate our biggest festival ever!



Ticket availability is running very low and you don’t want to miss out on what is going to be the biggest ever set of Féile an Phobail concerts.

Féile time is always an amazing experience. Come and join us and enjoy the special nights at the Falls Park.

The full Féile 2024 events schedule is available to view on Feilebelfast.com

You can also view regular updates on information on all Féile 2024 events on the Féile an Phobail social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.