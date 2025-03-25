Falls Road concert to raise funds for young GAA players in Palestine

A CONCERT to raise funds for GAA Palestine is set to take place in Belfast with performances from some of the best-loved ‘rebel’ bands in the North.

The Beehive on the Falls Road will host the first of two gigs on April 4, with a second concert in Derry taking place on April 6 in The Brass Neck. Tickets are priced at just £10.

Gig-goers from all over the island will be familiar with the high-energy, sing-along performance styles of the musicians set to perform. Eimhéar Ní Ghlacaín and The Irish Brigade will perform in both venues, with support from Kelly’s Men in Derry (only) and The Hot Whiskeys in Belfast.

GAA Palestine was the brainchild of London-Irishman, Stephen Redmond, who visited the Occupied West Bank in January 2024 and proposed the idea of a GAA club to the community leaders at the Excellence Centre in Hebron and the Al Am’ari refugee camp in Ramallah.

The first club was launched in Ramallah in August 2024 under the name Moataz Sassour club. The name of the club is in homage to a young man of that name who was shot and killed by the Israeli occupation forces on August 13 2024, just a few weeks after the first chapter of the story of the new GAA club in his locality, with which he intended to be involved.

A team of volunteers in Palestine, Ireland and the UK are now working hard to launch additional GAA clubs under the umbrella of GAA Palestine in Hebron, Bethlehem and Tulkarem, and to organise a visit by a group of the young new Palestinian hurlers and their coaches to Ireland in the summer. All funds raised by the gigs will go towards the general development of the GAA clubs in the Occupied West Bank and to the summer visit.

Tickets for the gigs are available online (Eventbrite) and can be found on GAA Palestine social media accounts. Entry at the door on the nights will also be accommodated, payable by card or cash. You can also show your support by purchasing a non-attendee ticket. You can donate here.