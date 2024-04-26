Family fun day as Twin Spires launch Traders Forum this Saturday

JOIN us at the launch of the Twin Spires Traders Forum at our family fun day this Saturday 27th April from 1pm – 3pm at Twin Spires Complex.

We have the amazing loc-down dino show, bouncy castles, face painters, balloon artists and DJ. There will also be vendors for popcorn, candy floss, slushies and offers from businesses on the day.

The forum was set up with the support from Belfast City Council to assist front road facing businesses to come together to enhance the area and to attract more footfall,

They have also launched a social media page and will be bringing new inter-colour LED lighting to the building soon.

We look forward to showcasing our businesses and hope you can join us for a day of fun.