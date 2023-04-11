Turf Lodge family 'devastated' after ceiling collapse

A TURF Lodge mum has been left in tears after claiming her home has "started falling apart" due to water damage.



Brigid Brannigan from Monagh Drive, who lives in the home with her two sons, said she has made multiple reports to the Housing Executive about the damage to the home.



“The house is falling apart, we have slates missing from the roof and water has gotten into the house, which has flooded the ceiling which collapsed in on my son’s room. A pig wouldn’t have to live in this state."



Brigid said that the state of her home has had a serious knock-on effect on her own mental health and feels “trapped” and "helpless".

Bedroom ceiling stuffed with pillows by tenants



She said that her son who suffers from epilepsy is distraught at the state of the ceiling in his bedroom.



“My son can’t be allowed to live like this," she said. "It simply isn’t fair.”



Son John added: “I was sitting watching television and looked up and noticed lots of water leaking out of the roof, so I got up and before I knew the panel board had collapsed in on itself and the floor was soaked.

“I was shocked and panicked. We rang the Housing Executive straight away and we were told to put cushions in the gaps to soak up the water. That made no sense to me – why they wouldn’t send someone straight away to fix the problem. The plumber from the Housing Executive came and serviced the water tanker and told us the problem was sorted, but that’s not true it wasn’t fixed at all."



Both John and his mother’s bedroom have water damage on the walls as well as the ceiling.



A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “After reports of a leak, our staff attended this property and carried out remedial repairs.



“The leak was stopped, and a temporary covering was placed on a ceiling. Work to fully repair the ceiling was planned, including new ceiling boards and plastering.



“However in January the tenant refused to allow this work to be carried out and told us to cancel planned repairs. Other minor works to doors and the roof are also planned for the property.



“We are keen to work with our tenants and resolve these issues."