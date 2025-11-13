LEGENDS of Irish music and song The Fureys took a special open-top bus tour of Belfast with local fans ahead of the band’s last ever concert in the city at the Waterfront Hall.

During the special musical tour provided by Belfast City Sightseeing, band leaders and founders, Eddie and George Furey, treated fans to a selection of their best-loved songs. The bus made its way through the city centre and on to the Titanic Quarter before finishing outside the Waterfront Hall – the venue for The Fureys’ farewel New Year Belfast show.

The Fureys have wowed generations with unforgettable classics that include Red Rose Café, I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet 16, Leaving Nancy, From Clare to Here and The Green Fields of France.



The Fureys’ final Belfast concert takes place at the Waterfront Hall on Friday, January 2.