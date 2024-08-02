Fantastic family events this weekend at Féile an Phobail

ON THE ONE ROAD: The Féile Carnival is one of the highlights of the summer festival

THE sound of laughter, thousands of happy faces and a fantastic display of global culture and diversity. This is what Féile’s Carnival Parade, Party in the Park and Teddy Bears Picnic are all about.

These three events are the highlights of our family and young people programme at Féile.

Thousands of people take part each year, and this year we are going to make these events the biggest they have ever been.

This Saturday 3rd August at 12pm the annual Féile Carnival Parade will gather at the Dunville Park and at 1pm will make the journey up the Falls Road to its final destination at Sportlann na hÉireann, the former Beechmount Leisure Centre site. The Carnival Parade, supported by The Park Centre, Translink, and CCU Credit Union, is one of the most colourful and inclusive parades in Ireland.

It has circus performers, music, street artists, community floats, sports clubs, community organisations, local and international artists, and more and is a wonderful occasion.

We invite you to join the parade or come along and watch this fantastic spectacle.

It’s almost concert time at Féile 2024!



First up, 80s and 90s Night this Saturday 3rd August.



The Falls Park looks amazing and we are ready for the biggest Féile ever! pic.twitter.com/hCG7qrT5WL — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 31, 2024

Once the Carnival Parade reaches Sportlann na hÉireann, the Party in the Park begins at 2pm through to 4pm. This event is supported by Translink, Kennedy Centre, and CCU Credit Union, and this year we have local and international music and dance, inflatables, party games, sporting activities, a climbing tower, archery, and much more.

On Sunday 4th August from 12-3pm, the Teddy Bears Picnic takes place in the Falls Park. This massive family event is sponsored by the Kennedy Centre.

Families are invited to get a picnic ready and bring their teddy bears and a blanket to the park for an exclusive picnic on the green and a range of amazing activities and fun and games suitable for toddlers and children. This is a superb and very popular event for families with younger children.



Féile is proud to offer a diverse programme of events, with something for everyone. Family events, major concerts, debates and discussions, theatre, arts and much more.

Féile is a showcase of the best of West Belfast, and everything this fantastic community has to offer. This year we aim to make Féile 2024 the biggest Féile ever held.

In total over 120,000 people are expected to attend from 1st to 11th August.

Over 600 events will take place at 50 venues, including over 90 debates and discussions, over 50 art exhibitions, a host of literary, sporting and theatre events, our massive carnival parade, a series of family, community, Irish language, and environment events, and six massive outdoor concerts.

So, we are inviting you all to join with us and attend these family events and make Féile 2024 one that we will all remember with pride in years to come.