FÉILE 2021: Eighties comeback proves festival hit for Falls Park revellers

IT was a night to remember on Saturday as we donned our shell suits and leg warmers before heading to the Falls Park for a time warp back to the 80s.



Admittedly, having been born towards the latter end of the 90s, I was not expecting to be in the average age range of revellers but with a love of The Nolans and all things Eurovision, I was more than happy to be there.



Upon arrival it was clear that it would certainly be a night to remember as the diversity in the ages of those dancing to the classic hits went from grandparents to kids in their early teens.

PLAYING THE HITS: Johnny Hero kept the crowds entertained between each act



Throughout the night Twinbrook man and radio DJ, Johnny Hero kept the crowd entertained whilst spinning the decks and playing the classics of the decade from Bryan Adams to UB40 with a bit of The Weather Girls thrown in for good measure.



The first band to take to the stage were Party Fears Three, an 80s cover band who entertained the crowds as they made their way into the park.



The night truly got underway when 1997 Eurovision winner Katrina Leskanich from Katrina and The Waves took to the stage, delighting audiences with her hits such as Walking on Sunshine and Love Shine A Light.



Katrina kept the crowd dancing to as she sang some of their lesser known hits such as Mexico and classics like Going Down To Liverpool.

Waterloo!



ABBA Tribute band Waterloo receiving a massive 10,000 person welcome tonight at Féile an Phobail in the Falls Park in Belfast. pic.twitter.com/SUGAgBiBcg — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 14, 2021

The Eurovision theme continued when Abba tribute band Waterloo took to the stage. Dressed in classic silver ponchos, the band had everyone singing along to the vast repertoire of hits including Mama Mia, Money, Money, Money and Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!.



Their close harmonies were almost a match for the Dancing Queen hit makers and had you closed your eyes, you would have thought you were listening to the real thing.



In the spirit of Abba we have to ask ourselves – without a song or dance, what are we?



There is only one thing left to do and that’s to thank Féile for the music, for giving it to each and every one of us.