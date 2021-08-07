FÉILE 2021: Pic of the Day

It was another triumphant evening for Féile an Phobail as the Falls Park was packed out for the annual Fight Night.

Though the weather gods seemed to conspire against the Féile with the first bouts getting underway in monsoon conditions, the skies cleared later for a series of stunning contests.

The icing on the cake on a thrilling night for the local talent: our very own Michael Conlon (above, right) saw off the stiff challenge of former world champion TJ Doheny in a career-best victory to hold on to his world title.