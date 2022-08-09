FÉILE 2022: Irish citizenship top of the agenda for newcomer families

ALL recent opinion polls about a future referendum on the constitutional position show a significant percentage of ‘Don’t Knows’. It seems increasingly likely that the result of a referendum will be decided by the currently undecideds.



On Tuesday evening, Eilish Rooney will chair a panel discussion made up of members who have no strong views on the constitution to reflect on the issues and dynamics that are likely to determine the result. Panellists include Ken Humphreys, Coumilah Manjoo, Raied Al-Wazzan and Fidelma Carolan.



Speaking to belfastmedia.com ahead of the discussion, Dr Raied Al-Wazzan said that he will be setting out the issues which matter most to newcomer families to the North when it comes to constitutional change on this island.



“One of the top issues for the vast majority of newcomers is access to Irish citizenship,” he said.

WHAT WILL DECIDE THE UNDECIDEDS?



📆 Tuesday 9th August



⏰ 5pm



📍 St Mary’s University College, Falls Road



The panel members in this discussion, who have no strong views on a Unity referendum, will reflect on the issues and dynamics that are likely to determine the result. pic.twitter.com/9JQrkVXMq2 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 1, 2022

“The Good Friday Agreement did not mention the people who settled in Northern Ireland and the law at the moment says that we are only entitled to British citizenship.



“If I lived for five years in Dundalk, then I could apply for Irish citizenship but because I have been living in the North for 30 years I am not entitled to it according to the Irish government.



“There is nothing to prevent the Irish government from changing the law but they don’t want to discuss this issue at all.”



Dr. Raied added that if there was to be a United Ireland, as things stand he would be treated as a second class citizen due to the lack of a route to apply for citizenship.



“If the Irish government are serious about a United Ireland then they must consider this issue before any referendum is held,” he continued.



‘What Will Decide The Undecideds?’ will take place on Tuesday 9 August at 5pm in St Mary’s University College.