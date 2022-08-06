FÉILE 2022: Carnival parade and Party in the Park today

SATURDAY sees the return of the annual Féile carnival and the Party in The Park alongside yet another packed day of events. Today’s highlights include:



Mindfulness Yoga with Nuala

Falls Park 9:45am

Come join us for a relaxing and inspiring open air Yoga session in the wonderful surroundings of the Falls Park with Nuala Ní Scolláin.



Nuala is very passionate about the benefits of yoga for physical and mental health and loves sharing the practice in her beloved home of West Belfast. This is an open event so bring your own Yoga mat and appropriate clothing.



Meet at the front gates of the Falls Park at 9.45am. Taking place on Sat 6 and Sat 13, 10am Part of Féile’s Youth Arts and Community Engagement Programme. Supported by Inspire.



St John’s GAC Festival of Hurling

Corrigan Park 10am to 3pm



St John’s GAC will be hosting a “Festival of Hurling” incorporating two very prestigious tournaments. The annual Andy McCallin and Tommy Best tournaments will take place for U-9’s & U-11’s respectively.



There will also be a presentation of the Poc Fada winners, traditional music and a discussion on all things hurling.



Contact Kevin McKeogh for further details on 07738278606 or kevin@fxlbusiness.solutions.



“From Guerrilla War to Government” The Ballymurphy Story Tour

Meeting point: Ballymurphy Memorial Gardens (Junction of Springfield Rd/Divismore Way) 10am

This 2-hour walking tour provides a fascinating insight into the resistance of the people in Ballymurphy to British rule.



Every street has its own story to tell in the form of local people – not just those who were involved in the armed struggle to end British occupation but of those who lived and witnessed events that shaped their lives.



Taking place Sat 6, Wed 10 and Sat 13. £12 per person (£10 students/children), Booking Essential Contact Coiste na nIarchimí: 028 90200770 or tours@coiste.com



How Ukraine Impacts All Our Futures

St Mary’s University College, Falls Rd. 11am



Misha Glenny talks about the background to the conflict in Ukraine, offering some unexpected reasons explaining why the Russians invaded and how the war will impact on all our lives for many years to come. Organised by Féile’s Debate and Discussions Committee.

No booking required.

BELFAST✨



I’m performing this Saturday @FeileBelfast from 2pm in Spórtlann na hÉireann, Falls Road



Can’t wait to see you there 🤸🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/R3mM8Px823 — Brooke (@Brooke_Scullion) August 2, 2022

Space and Irish Lesbian Fiction: Towards a Queer Liminality

St Mary’s University College, Falls Rd. 1pm.



In this talk, Dr Amy Jeffrey sheds valuable light on the often-neglected history of lesbian writers throughout Ireland which is explored in her new book, Space and Irish Lesbian Fiction.



This book tells the hidden story of a transnational lesbian community, evaluating their contributions to Irish literary culture. No booking required. Organised by Dr Amy Jeffrey: amyfinjeff17@gmail.com



Féile Flagship Carnival Parade

Assemble Dunville Park 12pm. Departs 1pm.



This year’s theme of a ‘Carnival of Cultures’ was identified by members of our Community Engagement Sub Group who felt it was important to celebrate the cultural diversity in our community, as well as providing a broad appeal for groups and individuals to be as creative and wacky as ever!



The parade is open to all groups and individuals to attend, and is a great opportunity to promote and celebrate your achievements, such as a sporting, community, youth, arts, or dance group, training provider, or even a local business, you are all part of the local community fabric!! Registration essential for participating groups.



United Nation – The Case for Integrating Ireland by Frank Connolly

St Mary’s University College, Falls Rd. 1pm.



One hundred years after the Anglo-Irish Treaty and partition, after 30 years of Troubles, the Good Friday Agreement and Brexit, the debate on Irish unity has intensified.



But what could a united Ireland look like, and what would it mean for those both north and south of the border? United Nation takes a timely look at the possibility of an integrated Ireland.



Speakers: Frank Connolly, Gerry Adams and Denzil McDaniel. Chair: Eilish Rooney.



Organised by Feile’s Debates and Discussion Committee. No booking required.



Party In The Park

Spórtlann Na hÉireann. 2pm to 4pm.



Time to relax and enjoy some festival fun with our flagship Party in the Park. With a wide array of family fun and activities from inflatables, climbing tower, archery, sports, go-karts, face painting, highland games, and some of your favourite superhero characters, today is a must for families.



We are also delighted to host a very special concert with Irish Alt-Pop artist, Brooke Scullion, finalist in ‘The Voice UK 2020’ and Ireland’s 2022 representative at the Eurovision Song Contest with ‘That’s Rich.’ Supporting Brooke, are the Belfast Ukulele Jam, a high-energy musical jukebox of 70 players, playing popular radio music and specialise in songs you’d not expect a uke band to play.



Family Event, Strictly No Alcohol.



Madge Davison Memorial Lecture

Cultúrlann MacAdam Ó Fiaich, Falls Rd. 2pm



Jim Jump, journalist and author of a number of books on the anti-fascist war in Spain, will be the guest speaker at this year’s event. He will examine attempts to equate communism and fascism. Madge Davison was a communist and a civil rights and women’s rights activist. No booking required.



Organised by the Madge Davison Memorial Committee.