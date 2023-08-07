FÉILE 23: Fearghal to give Irish language talk at St Paul's

ST Paul's GAC on the Shaws Road are hosting a talk on the Development and Use of the Irish Language, during Féile an Phobail. The talk is in conjunction with Lenadoon Cultural Group.

Dr Fearghal Mac Bhloscaidh will deliver the talk. He is currently a senior lecturer in History at St Mary's University College and is a former History teacher at Coláiste Feirste. The talk will place in the upstairs bar at 7.00pm on Wednesday 9 August and will be in English.

Glen Phillips, Cultural Officer at St Paul's said: "Naomh Pól is delighted to have Fearghal speaking in our club, especially during Féile and Phobail. There is a massive interest in the language here as shown by our weekly Irish classes and the amount of Irish that can be heard around the club. I would urge anyone connected to the club or living locally to come along to listen to Fearghal – I'm sure he will be very interesting."

Michael Doherty, Chair of Lenadoon Cultural Group, said: "Lenadoon Cultural Group are excited to be going back to Naomh Pól with this talk on the Irish language as part of Lenadoon Community Festival and Féile an Phobail.”