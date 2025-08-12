FÉILE 25: The 'biggest and best ever'

THIS year’s Féile an Phobail saw the biggest Féile ever held.

In total around 130,000 people attended this year’s August Féile.

This year was a record year with record attendances across all our events.

FÉILE 2025!



THE BIGGEST EVER!



You welcomed the world to West Belfast.



You danced and sang and laughed and enjoyed everything Féile has to offer.



Go raibh mile maith agaibh to everyone who attended and took part.



We are Féile! You are Féile!



You make Féile special! pic.twitter.com/UhffcHZQl0 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 11, 2025

Over 600 events took place at 50 venues, including over 90 debates and discussions, 130 Trad Trail music sessions, 90 art exhibitions, a host of literary, sporting and theatre events, a massive carnival parade with over 6,000 people in attendance, and a series of family events.

Our Falls Park events space hosted six 12,000 capacity outdoor concerts.

Our nature and environment events, children's events, tours and walks also had record attendances this year.

Significantly, due to the hard work and commitment of Féile staff and volunteers, community organisations, political representatives and Belfast City Council and the support of our young people and the local community, Belfast was bonfire-free on the 8th of August. All those involved in achieving this deserve praise. In past years these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held.

The benefit of the absence of these unwanted bonfires is significant. As well as the positive images emanating from the festival events showcasing Belfast in a positive light, there is also the considerable benefit to the city’s economy which the associated increase in visitor footfall and spending over the duration of the festival brings to the city – over £6 million last year alone.

Over the past 37 years, Féile has a proven track record of delivering significant social, cultural and economic benefits to the city of Belfast, and this increases year on year.

This year, representatives from all communities were welcomed to Féile to have their voice heard, both as spectators and participants.

All political persuasions attended and participated in various panel discussions, as did representatives from minority ethnic communities and international visitors.

Féile an Phobail includes all opinions and provides a platform for many different views.

Féile 2025 was the biggest and best ever Féile and I want to thank every person who attended, supported, and who make Féile the special festival that it is.

We look forward to an even bigger Féile in 2026!