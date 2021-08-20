Féile an Phobail announce dates for next year as they plan biggest festival yet

LARK IN THE PARK: Thousands attended concerts in the Falls Park this month

FRESH off the heels of an incredibly successful Féile 2021, Féile an Phobail has announced the dates for its 2022 spring and summer festivals.

Speaking about next year's plans, Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said this year’s Féile was the biggest ever held and they have plans to break all records next year.

“This year was a record year with record attendances across all our events," he said.

“People simply wanted to get out and enjoy themselves and there was a considerable benefit to the city’s economy which the associated increase in visitor footfall and spending brought.

“It was great to have artists and events staff back working in front of live audiences."

Now, he said, he was able to give a sneak preview into next year's celebrations.

“Our spring festival, Féile an Earraigh, will take place from 1st to 17th March, and our summer féile will take place from 4th to 14th August.

“We are already planning and preparing, and we are aiming to deliver the biggest and best Féile yet, with a host of massive outdoor Falls Park concerts and sporting events bringing record numbers of visitors to Belfast.

“Since the first Féile in 1988, Féile an Phobail has gone from strength to strength and in 2022, our 34th year, we are determined to hold the biggest Féile ever.”