PAUL MASKEY MP: Féile an Phobail agains showed the very best of West Belfast

OVER the past two weeks, Féile an Phobail has hosted 600 events in over 50 venues, from trad trails, to debates, art exhibitions, sport, theatre, family events and six incredible outdoor concerts.

West Belfast has come alive with energy, culture, arts and community, showcasing what is so special about our part of Belfast to the world. It’s estimated over 130,000 visited West Belfast over the past few weeks.

I had the pleasure of leading the Féile Carnival Parade, which was full of music, colour, culture and creativity. It’s one of many fabulous events that showcases the vibrant diversity of our city and those who have made our city their home.

Walking through St Mary’s in between debates, the art exhibitions filled the hallways, showcasing over 80 artists’ work; the hustle and bustle of hundreds of people each day, young and old, heading to debates, greeted by volunteers keeping us all right on where to go across the quad.

Féile also highlights the important issues of the day, including the ‘Build Casement’ campaign, the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the huge opportunities that lie ahead in a united Ireland, and other challenges we face.

The involvement of our local community and the role they play in the festival is what makes Féile so special.

Our community leaders, volunteers and coaches are the heart of West Belfast, and they deserve huge credit.

On August 8 I visited a range of events by local community groups for families, young people and children. Thousands turned out to enjoy our open spaces and parks which hosted fun runs, bouncy castles and foam parties.

Féile’s flagship Dance Night attracted its largest ever crowd this year, with 12,000 turning out to dance their hearts out in the Falls Park. And another year of no bonfires in our city on August 8 — just young people having the time of their lives.

A special mention must also go to republican and historian Tom Hartley. Tom completed his final series of cemetery tours last week after devoting decades to his passion for local history. His encyclopaedic brain is a treasure and we’re very lucky to call him one of our own. His work in keeping alive the stories of Belfast and its people, some centuries old, will live on for generations to come.

Féile an Phobail shows what’s possible when communities work together to build something better.

Each year it gets bigger and better, and all of that credit goes to the Féile staff team, committee, volunteers, our local community groups and clubs.

Roll on 2026! Maith sibh.