Halloween lantern parade and fireworks display this Friday on the Falls

THIS Friday, 28 October, sees Féile’s annual Lantern Parade and Fireworks Display cap off another highly successful Féile an Phobail Halloween programme.

This week the Falls Park Bowling Pavilion has played host to Féile’s largest and most ambitious Haunted House Halloween experience.

Joe Herald, Féile’s Community Cohesion Co-ordinator, who helped organise the programme said: “We had over 20 performers in our Haunted House experience, from young aspiring actors working alongside those already established in the performing arts industry, entertaining the community over four nights.

“They were incredible and displayed real professionalism, commitment and passion.

“We must also pay thanks to Carnival Chaos, Brassneck Youth and Active Communities Network who worked in partnership with Féile to deliver this event.

“The Haunted House was twice as large as in previous years, and we can safely say that everyone had a horrid time, in a good way of course!”

Kevin Morrison, Féile’s Community Engagement Manager, added that over recent years they have seen a significant increase in community participation in the parade and attendance at the fireworks display.

“It is great to see such community buy-in to these events," he said.

“In response to the public interest we are now moving the starting point of the Lantern Parade to Spórtlann na hÉireann, Falls Road [beside Coláiste Feirste] and will walk to the Féile Falls Park Event Space.

“We are also delighted to announce a concert in partnership with the Oh Yeah Music Centre, at Spórtlann from 6pm – 7pm.

“We are appealing to anyone attending to join us from 6pm to enjoy the music and prepare for the parade. You are never too old to enjoy Halloween!"

Kevin said that this year’s parade sees a significant increase in performers, bands and floats.

“The fireworks display will take place once everyone from the Lantern Parade has safely entered the park," he continued.

“For anyone attending the parade and fireworks display, parking is available at Kennedy Centre and Park Centre who have kindly offered their facilities to support the event.”

The lantern parade will assemble at 6pm, departing at 7pm from Spórtlann na hÉireann.