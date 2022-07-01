It's back and it's bigger: Look out for Féile TV this summer

ST Mary's University College was alive with Féile an Phobail buzz this afternoon as the community arts festival was officially launched.

Running from 4-14 August, this year's festival is the biggest West Belfast has seen to date with over 300 events in total.

The programme includes everything from concerts, drama, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, parties and parades, sport, visual arts and more.

Music highlights at the Falls Park include Imelda May, Damien Dempsey and Kneecap (August 12), the Féile Dance Night (August 8), Back to the 80s, (August 13), and, of course, the Wolfe Tones will close the festival (August 14). The legendary Paul Brady will also play a concert at the Devenish on August 7.

Comedy shows by Paddy McDonnell and Shane Todd, the biggest ever Féile carnival parade, and the annual West Belfast Talks Back debate are all to look forward to.

The 34th iteration of the festival will also see the creation of Féile TV, which will capture just some of the action over its 10 days.

Young Fodla catches up on what's on offer this August

Speaking at today's launch, Féile Director Kevin Gamble said: "Isn't it great to be back here once again in the surrounds of St Mary's University College.

"The last time we were here was in 2018, the last time we had an official live launch with people in a room was 2019, so it's fantastic to get this feeling back again.

"Nothing beats the buzz of being in a room together, particularly when we're launching Ireland's biggest community arts festival."

Delivering the keynote address, First Minister designate, Michelle O'Neill, praised the organisers for taking the festival "to a new level".

"It continues to cater for all tastes, for all backgrounds," she said.

"Everything that you are bringing to the doors of the people of West Belfast, I think, is absolutely amazing.

"There are many of you in the room that have probably been part of developing Féile over the years. We know the history and where it comes from, and you don't need me to recount the humble beginning or, many, many years ago in 1988, the social and political history of how and why Féile came about is probably known to everybody in the room this afternoon. Many of you lived through all those times and it was (through) that determination, that resilience, that self-belief, it's the pride in the community that you come from, that the community became the change-makers."

"You have built this festival and this community to where it is today, and as the world is rapidly moving on and the community of West Belfast are to the fore of that transformation and that change," she continued.

"As I stand here today as First Minister elect, I take huge inspiration from Féile an Phobail and I know how it's very much a model and it's lesson to us all in how to break down barriers, how to build up social and community connections, and how to showcase and champion local talent, and also to create space for all shades of opinion."

Ms O'Neill concluded: "We are so, so lucky to have this on our doorstep – it's now over to you to enjoy."

You can download the full Féile 2022 programme here.