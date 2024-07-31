24 HOURS TO GO: A bluffer's guide to Féile 2024 – We've got the festival covered

PLAY AWAY: Anthem for Dissatisfaction plays at the Roddies on the Glen Road during Féile an Phobail

LAST year, local comedian and writer Séamus Carabine returned from Boston, not to take in part in Féile an Phobail 35, but to enjoy it as a punter. He wrote a wonderful account of his experience for the Andersonstown News, published in a two-page spread, which was then shared on Féile an Phobail social media platforms. This year we asked Séamus if he was returning for Feile 36 and when he told us he was, we asked him if he’d share what he’ll be getting up to at this year’s Féile.

IT'S funny you should ask this because a lot of the feedback I got from last year’s article went something like, “If only I had known about all the stuff going on, I’d have taken the week off work”. So with that in mind I hope to give some tips and insights into what’ll be the highlights for me at this year’s Féile.

Firstly, an initial look at the Féile program can be overwhelming, and this year is no different. The secret, I found, is to arm yourself with a pen and a big blank piece of paper. Write down everything you’d like to go to in chronological order. Last year I moved through the programme systematically starting with ‘discussions and debates’ then building it out from there. I plotted out a daily schedule with day, time and venue.

Where events overlapped or where getting from one venue to another proved impractical, I chose the event I ‘really’ had to go see. It’s probably a backward compliment to say this, but there was so much on at last year’s Féile I ended up missing quite a few events that I’d loved to have seen. That being said, I had a ball which is why I’m returning this year. So, if you’re sitting up straight, I’ll begin.

Wednesday, July 31

5.30pm St Comgall’s

Tom Hartley’s Book Launch: More Stories from the Belfast City Cemetery

Tom is a natural storyteller and if you’ve ever taken his cemetery tour you’ll no doubt agree. This book, I dare to say, is a continuation and a companion guide that adds to the wonderful cemetery stories that Tom has already unearthed (not sorry for the pun).

Thursday August 1

1pm St Mary’s University College

Will we Vote with the Heart or Head in a Border Poll?

Last year’s talks and discussion on a new island dispensation were both informative and thought-provoking. This year I’ll be attending as many of then as I can – and this one, which includes the Andersonstown News’s Andrée Murphy, is a good place to start.

Only 6 days to our massive Féile 80s and 90s Night!!!



DJ Johnny Hero gave Féile TV a rundown of the fantastic line-up.



Limited Tickets remaining

2pm St Mary’s University College

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh in Conversation with Pádraig Ó Muirigh

Blinne recently represented South Africa in proceedings at the International Criminal Court over Israel’s brutal onslaught on the Palestinian people in Gaza. I look forward to her discussing the court case and her own beginnings.

3pm St Mary’s University College.

Ireland’s Future – The Future Belongs To Us All

Last year Professor Colin Harvey’s insight into the obstacles and pitfalls that lay ahead for a border poll were extremely enlightening. This year I look forward to hearing how Ireland’s future is progressing. I also look forward to contributions from the Rev Karen Sethuraman and Stephen McCann among others.

Don’t forget to eat! The Cultúrlann or the Café in Áras Uí Chonghaile are excellent places for a nosebag.

5pm St Mary’s University College.

The James Connolly Lecture with Mick Lynch

Spoiler alert. I never grew up a fan of the English accent. So it’s a testament to Mick that I could listen to this man all day. The cause of labour is the cause of Ireland. Get down early if you wanna seat.

7pm. St Mary’s University College

Israel’s War Crimes In Gaza: Professor Ghassan Abu-Sitta, Francesca Albanese.

The stark contrast between how politicians and media call out Russia’s crimes in Ukraine while staying silent or cheering on Israel’s in Gaza is sickening. Francesca Albanese has been an inspiration in what it means to have integrity. Her moral compass has never faltered.

Friday August 2

1pm St Mary’s University College

Ireland’s Future: Five Years On.

Niall Murphy spoke at an event at last year’s Féile and gave a startling overview of the Legacy Bill that the British government was pushing through parliament. Alarm bells about legacy should have been ringing in the British media but when you remember the scant coverage that collusive behaviour between loyalists, RUC Special Branch and other state actors received in the British broadsheets, you can understand why legacy was either underreported or not reported at all. This year I look forward to hearing Niall talk about the road ahead in Ireland’s reunification. He’ll be joined by Brian Feeney and Gerry Carlisle. The event is chaired by Andrew Murphy.

🧸If you go down to Falls Park, you will be sure of a big surprise!



Teddies of all ages are welcome to enjoy a wide variety of family activities with more surprises to add to the fun.🧸



🧸Teddy Bear's Picnic & Just Kids Market

📍Falls Park

🗓Sun 4th August, 12pm@VisitBelfast pic.twitter.com/Vf9EJOsQcG — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 29, 2024

3pm St Mary’s University College

The Economics of Irish Unity

Looking forward to the debate between professors Sean McGuinness and John Fitzgerald and where their interpretations of the economic data differ and where they agree.

5pm St Mary’s University College

Union or Unity

A discussion on future constitutional arrangements. Alibhe Smyth and Linda Ervine made great contributions during last year’s Féile and I look forward to what they have to say on this issue.

7pm St Mary’s University College

An Gorta Mór: The Famine and its Legacy

Authors Don Mullan and Ray Basset examine the enduring legacy of the Great Hunger on Irish society.

Saturday August 3

11am St Mary’s University College

Should Majority Voting, a Cause of the Troubles, Be Part of the Solution?

Should be an interesting discussion considering the rise of Sinn Féin nationally and the increased nationalist vote in the Six Counties in recent elections.

1pm St Mary’s University College

How might the Republic’s general election result affect the prize of Irish Unity?

Sinn Féin’s recent wobble down south has raised concerns but are they founded? Panelists Kevin Meagher, Mark Hennessy and Joanna Byrne discuss if the prize of Irish unity has moved closer or further away.

2pm Conway Mill

Madge Davison Lecture: Betty SInclair, A Life of Working Class Revolutionary Struggle

Last year’s Madge Davison lecture was one of my highlights of Féile. Mike Morrissey gave a fantastic talk on identity politics and interestingly it was his daughter Sinéad who brought the story of Betty Sinclair to my attention many years ago. I’m looking forward to finding out more about this inspirational trade union figure.

3pm St Mary’s University College

Rita

I was taking part in a humanitarian aid trip to Cuba in 2023 when word reached us that Rita O’Hare had passed. Several of the delegation were personal friends of Rita’s and after glasses were raised, and her life celebrated, I listened to stories about how clever, dedicated and tireless, an activist she was. When Gerry Adams, with Jeremy Corbyn in attendance, spoke about Rita at Last year’s Féile, it was palpable in the room the affection in which she was held. It’ll be tight getting from the Betty Sinclair lecture to the Rita O’Hare memoir launch but it feels fitting that two great women are being celebrated on the same day.

Next Mon (05.08.24) 3pm - screening of the a film about the 1974 Dublin & Monaghan bombings 'Anatomy of a Massacre' followed by Q&A with Joe Lee, Director & Fergus Dowd, Producer. Also JFF's Margaret Urwin & giving update on the case

7pm Neil Delamere Neil By Mouth

Stand-up comedian Neil Delamere is one of the best in the business. I got to know Neil back in the day while I was cutting my teeth and making my way in the comedy business. Couldn’t say enough good things about him.

Sunday August 4

1pm Tom Hartley’s Walking Tour of Belfast City Cemetery.

The City Cemetery contains graves of individuals from backgrounds whose lives are woven through the fabric of the Belfast story. Tom upends stereotypes and provides a fresh approach to the history of Belfast.

2pm Falls Park

Concert: Ireland for Palestine

David Holmes, Aoife Scott, The Shan Vans, Frances Black, The Hot Whiskey, More Power to your Elbow, Schalk, Enola Gay, Clare Sands, The Gurriers, New Hollande and Roisin El Sherif.

Monday August 5

1pm St Mary’s University College

Joe McKelvey, The Forgotten IRA Leader & Socialist

Óglach Joe McKelvey was a founding member of O’Donovan Rossa Belfast which my family has a long and proud association with. Interested to hear about Joe’s life and I’ll definitely be purchasing Jim McVeigh’s book Goodbye Dearest Heart, The Story of Joseph McKelvey 1898-1922

3pm St Mary’s University College

Anatomy of A Massacre, 17th May 1974: Pat Finucane Centre, Justice For The Forgotten

34 people were killed and 258 badly injured that day in Dublin and Monaghan. This film focuses on the stories of survivors and relatives of the dead of the Dublin/Monaghan bombs.

5pm St Mary’s University College

Policing and Justice in a New Ireland

A discussion on how structures will integrate and transform after constitutional change and how the legacy of the conflict will be dealt with.

Or

5pm Conway Mill

Ireland, Palestine. The Trauma of The Colonised

I shared a stage at Féile a few years ago with Tadgh Hickey and have been a follower of his ever since. He’s a relentless advocate for Palestine and his voice and opinion has been much appreciated in the ongoing massacre of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank

Féile’s Annual Visual Arts Launch Event

Seoladh Bliantúil Amharcealaíon Féile



St Mary’s University College

Coláiste Ollscoile Naomh Muire

Entrance via Beechmount Avenue gate



Wed 31st July, 6pm

Dé Céadaoin 31 Iúil, 6pm



Refreshments provided. Open invite, no booking required. pic.twitter.com/DGIxji4Qn7 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 29, 2024

7pm St Mary’s University College

PJ McGrory Lecture: Sean McBride, His Life and Legacy

Niall Murphy discusses the life and legacy of Sean McBride, a man who joined the IRA at 15, accompanied Michael Collins to London during the Treaty negotiations aged 17, and later went on to found Amnesty International.

7.30pm The Black Box, Hill Street

I Can’t believe it’s not Ireland?

Imagine it’s 2032, Ireland is united! There’s a new flag. A new anthem. And there’s even a new capital! The wonderful Paddy Cullivan brings us both the story of partition and a unique vision of an enriching and wonderful shared future.

Tuesday August 6th

11am St Mary’s University College

Decades of Deceit: The Stalker Affair and Its Legacy

Paddy Hillyard’s new book demolishes the official narrative that there was no conspiracy to remove Stalker. Essential reading to understand the British government policy on legacy today.

1pm St Mary’s University College

Untold Journeys: Refugees, Forced Displacement & The Northern Irish Conflict

My mother’s aunt Sarah McBriarty was burned out of her home as a young girl in 1923 and again as a mother in 1969. I’ve grown up with stories of displacement so I’m very interested in hearing how displacement impacts others.

3pm St Mary’s University College

Reliquary of Blackness: Black Agency For Freedom Building In America

Erika Solcumb and Cat White will give a talk which includes how literary activism, building schools and black cultural organisations gave black people agency and a voice in shaping their future.

5pm St Mary’s University College

Soul Searching

Born in London to Jamaican parents, Siobhan Brown has lived here most of her life. Siobhan shares the impact of becoming an Irish citizen and the component parts that have helped “build” her community here. You’ll also discover what part Soul has to play in it all.

7.30pm Black Mountain Shared Space, Springfield Road

Green & Blue: a play by Laurence McKeown

I’ve read both Laurence’s memoirs and he’s an excellent storyteller. Looking forward to this.

Wednesday August 7th

11am Maureen Sheehan Centre, Albert Street.

The History of the Albert Street Presbyterian Church

The Maureen Sheehan Centre is built on the site of the former Albert Street Presbyterian church and this talk explores the hidden history of the area.

12pm St Mary’s University College

Belfast Pogroms: Partition, War and Rights – A Family History of Community Struggle

This talk centers on the Twomey family from the lower Falls and surrounds three pogroms, 1920-1922, 1935 and 1969.

1pm St Mary’s University College

A Cold House For Women: Gender and the early years of the Northern Ireland State

This talk brings to life women from different backgrounds and the impact of violence on women in Belfast. It looks at the contribution of republican women who fought against partition and the Ulster Unionist women who would become members of the first parliament in the new state.

3pm St Mary’s University College

Chat and Tunes With Brian and Linda Ervine.

Linda and Brian talk about growing up in East Belfast and shed light on an often misunderstood part of our city.

5pm St Mary’s University College

Jin Jayant, Azadi (Woman, Life, Freedom)

Four short films followed by a panel to discuss the current situation in four parts of Kurdistan and the new projects of the Women’s Filmmakers Collective Keri.

6.30pm Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, Tullymore Gardens

Growing Up in Andytown

Stories, tales and urban myths from a range of people who grew up in the area from the 1950s to the 2000s.

7.30pm Black Mountain Shared Space, Springfield Road

Those You Pass On The Street

Laurence McKeown's play explores the complexities of dealing with the legacy of conflict. It challenges the view that any mechanism for dealing with the past is simply about ‘whose side gets what’.

Thursday August 8

12pm

St Mary’s University College

Julian Assange & The Death of Independent Journalism

Independent journalist Richard Medhurst and filmmaker Seán Murray discuss the trial of Julian Assange and the repercussions for independent journalism. With more than 107 journalists now dead in Gaza, what now for those who bear witness?

WEST BELFAST TALKS BACK



St Mary's University College

Wed 7th August, 7pm



The audience gets an opportunity to ask questions on topical issues from a panel which will include;@JoeBrolly1993 @AmandaFBelfast @PaulMaskeyMP & @AllisonMorris1



Chaired by @vincekearney pic.twitter.com/kBBtjp2J0w — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 28, 2024

3pm St Mary’s University College

Cutting Down Ulster? The Boundary Commission, 1924-25

The Boundary Commission’s work and conclusions had profound consequences. Historian Diarmaid Ferriter assesses the impact and legacy of the Boundary Commission which met for the first time one hundred years ago.

4pm The Rock Bar. Upstairs lounge

Scribes at the Rock

This is my favourite event at Féile and this year we have five writers instead of the usual three. Ali Dunworth will talk about her new book, A Compendium Of Irish Pints The Culture, Customs and Craic. And where better to do it than The Rock Bar. Jan Carson, winner if the EU prize for literature in 2019, presents Quickly, While They Still Have Horses of which The Irish Times said: "Long after the reader has closed the book, these tales linger in the mind."

The Guardian critic said of our next contributor, Katriona O’Sullivan’s book, Poor: "One of the best books I’ve read about poverty… one of the most remarkable people you will ever meet."

Michael McKerenon and Fiona Gault reading Pádriac Fiacc’s work. When I was studying for my A-levels at Conway Mill back in the early nineties, Pádriac Fiacc would often be in the mill cafe, his fingerless mittens hugging a big mug of tea chatting away to Elsie Best with Saoirse the big white cat somewhere in the background. I had no idea who he was until one night after class, there he was, standing in front of a crowd of people in the big room, reading from a book of his poetry. The poems were powerful, and at times he fought to get the words. He’d dressed up a little but I liked the fact he still had on his fingerless black mittens. Ssh! Scribes. Best event at Féile.

5pm St Mary’s University College

Borderlands.

Joe Austin in conversation with Rev John Dixon and Rev Roy Patton. Both men were born in the southern end of the Monaghan, Cavan, Fermanagh border. The conversation will explore life and its challenges for those caught on the wrong side of the border after partition.

7pm Áras Uí Chonghaile James Connolly Visitors Centre

Ceasefire 30

Journalist and author Brian Rowan will open his files and look back over the historic ceasefire announcement of 1994. The conversation will look at what has been learned over the past 30 years and how we might share this knowledge with others still in conflict.

Friday August 9

12pm Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich

Ar Aghaidh Linn – Onwards

Fobairt Feirste launches its five-year strategic plan for the future development of the Gaeltacht Quarter. I always believed that the Gaeltacht Quarter and the people involved in it represent the very best of West Belfast

🧚‍♀️ SLÍ NA SÍ & AN T-ALLTAR 🧚‍♀️

✨ Bilingual Fairy Trail



👉 Mar chuid de Féile 2024

📍 Páirc na bhFál, Béal Feirste



🗓️ 01/08/2024 - i nGaeilge amháin 🚨https://t.co/TKCoZpVNJ0



🗓️ 07/08/2024 - dátheangach / bilingualhttps://t.co/VMHFNeOV7L@CnaG @belfastcc @ArtsCouncilNI pic.twitter.com/E6BYyKP1Y7 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 28, 2024

1pm

Linenhall Library, Donegall Square

Queering The Irish Revolution; Same Sex Relationships among Irish Female Revolutionaries.

Dr Mary McAuliffe will use the diaries of Rosamund Jacob, Kathleen Lynn, and the memoirs and archives of other suffrage and revolutionary women to look at the interlaced cohort of radical women who choose radical lives and radical loves.

2pm Áras Uí Chonghaile James Connolly Visitors Centre

A New Ireland: A Republic of Equality?

As momentum for Irish unity grows, the role of the trade union movement in shaping the social and political landscape and driving conversations on rights, equality and economic justice comes into focus.

4pm St Mary’s University College

“We Cannot Conceive of a Free Ireland with a Subject Working Class.” Class Politics and the Struggle for Unity, National Independence and Socialism.

Eugene McCartan and Tommy McKearney discuss the need to develop strategies that bring working-class interests to the fore and the need to build for unity.

5pm St Mary’s University College

Citizens’ Rights Denied: The Fight Continues

The breaching of convention rights of Irish citizens in the North, especially Article 2: right to life, and Article 3 Freedom from torture and inhuman and degrading treatment, are well documented by state institutions, via inquests. Still, there is no Bill of Rights for the North.

Monica McWilliams, Niall Murphy and Barry McGrory discuss this with Avila Kilmurray chairing the debate.

Saturday August 10

2pm Ulster Museum Lecture Theatre, Stranmillis Road.

Murals, Memory and Identity: In Conversation With Bill Rolston

Bill Rolston, an emeritus professor at Ulster University, will be discussing political murals and the themes of identity and cultural expression depicted in them.

Sunday August 11

Nothing to do with Féile, but Rossa play Cushendall in the first round of the Senior Hurling championship at Rossa Park on this sunny Sunday afternoon. I’ll catch up with old friends and no doubt get a big hug from Rossa stalwart and octogenarian, Mary Murray, Mother Rossa herself.

8pm Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre

Anthem for Dissatisfaction

Irish twins Jamie and Sarah are about to hit 30, but before they do, they’re reliving their greatest hits: ‘Credit Crunch’,’Austerity’ and ‘Free school Meals. An euphoric working-class celebration of the power of live music, teenage angst and sibling rivalry in this electric and hilarious coming of age anthem for the ages!

Obviously there’s so much going on at Féile that it’s impossible to get to everything. So here’s some more of what’s on offer.

COMEDY

Comedian Mickey Bartlett in the Devenish on Thursday August 1 is not to be missed. I worked with Mickey quite a few times over the years and he never disappoints.

Andrew Ryan’s Stand Up August 7 in the Devenish is also gonna be great. I’ve seen Andrew several times in the Empire and he’s brilliant.

Another great comedian Paddy Raff takes to the stage August 10 in the Devenish with his new show Gimme A Minute.You need to go see him.

MICKY BARTLETT AND FRIENDS!



📆Thursday 1st August



📍The Devenish, Belfast



TICKET LINK - https://t.co/aau2D26gis#Feile2024 pic.twitter.com/IAnzinzPtS — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 28, 2024

MUSIC

On the music Front, Féile Unplugged at the Waterworks on Saturday August 3 is worth a punt as is Party in the Park on the same day. Frances Black in concert in St Comgall’s August 6 is sure to be a belter. Gormacha and Ferguson O”Hare in the Beehive on Friday August 9 also whets the appetite.

THEATRE

Check out these plays as well:

Three Pay Days August 2 The Felons

Guy Mitchell’s Dog’s Dead, Pass it On August 2 Sanctuary Theatre

The Worst Cafe in the World August 3 49-51 Royal Avenue, Belfast

Last but not least, If you’re interested in the world of UFOs – or ATPs as they’re called nowadays – there’s a talk on all things extraterrestrial in St Mary’s University college August 2nd 11am. My old math teacher, back in the day, would tell us that the universe is so vast and grand that the probability of other life forms existing besides our own is far more than likely. I’m telling you there’s something out there for everyone at Féile.

That’s my picks for Féile. Spread the word.

Even just being in West Belfast in and around the Gaeltacht Quarter during Féile is magical. It really is such a joyous time and the energy and vibe is marvellous. Drop into the Cultúrlann or any of the cafés and soak it all up. You’ll not regret it.

Slan go fóill,

Séamus