MINDFUL MOMENT: How art brings magic and power to the field of mental health

AS a founding member of the Northern Ireland Mental Health and Arts Festival (NIMHAF) I was pleased to to be part of our tenth anniversary festival celebration.

I knew a decade ago go that NIMHAF was a group that had a vision for the arts as part of our healing in a post-conflict society and what I witnessed as we celebrated our tenth year was nothing short of excellence.

I was honoured to participate in the launch of this year’s celebration, which was hosted by Sinn Féin’s mental health spokesperson, Órlaithí Flynn MLA, in the Long Gallery In Stormont.

A big big thank you to Órlaithí for all the work and support that she gives as a radical pioneer for the alleviation of poor mental health in the North.

I was touched by the calibre of all the participants who showcased the crème de la crème of art across the six counties.

The poetry, song, art and literature moved everyone at this event. My good friend Bronagh Lawson, a NIMHAF board member, brought along a group of Chinese performance artists who had just literally got off the plane from China that morning.

Our chairperson, Noelle McAlinden, was MC for the event and I can honestly say she did everyone justice with her knowledge of the participating groups and their back stories.

What I find with the arts is a shift in my psyche as my emotions flow naturally and I am touched by the magic and the power of each artist's interpretation of their art. The word that comes to my mind as I reflect on the festival participants is inspirational.

I had the good fortune to travel round the festival events and was amazed by the expertise of the artists. I was brought to tears as I listened to the Belfast Rock Choir perform over in the Belvoir Theatre. There were at least seventy choir members on stage singing like larks. I had gone to take pics of the event and found myself becoming immersed in the dulcet tones of the choir, especially their opening rendition of 'Sweet Child of Mine' along with other hits both past and present. What I witnessed was a choir of angels.

The festival had a packed programme for everyone, which was acknowledged by our Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy, as he graced us with his presence at one of the three symposium events held in the Arts College, Ulster University. Ryan spoke of the hope that he witnessed in the city during his time as our city’s Mayor. He also spoke of the many charities and groups that provide a top quality service for our walking wounded.

Personally, I am blessed to be part of a professional movement of people who work together for the greater good of everyone.

NIMHAF consists of a board of dedicated professionals who I believe are on the threshold of a bigger vision as we embrace the next decade. I have to thank everyone for making the festivities possible as we go together from strength to strength.

Anyone and everyone is an artist in their own way and we would love to showcase your art. Feel free to connect and contact NIMHAF and register on our website for future events.