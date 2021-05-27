Filipino community makes an eager return to indoor basketball in the Grosvenor

The Filipino community of Grosvenor returned to Basketball on Tuesday

At Grosvenor Community Centre and the surrounding area, basketball has become synonymous with our local Filipino community.

The centre is home to both the Pinoy Sports Association and the Rising Stars basketball teams, so when the pandemic put paid to indoor sports the community lost an integral part of its social life.

With the easing of Covid restrictions, the centre was abuzz with activity on Tuesday as the teams were once again allowed to return to the court.

Basketball is a massively popular sport in the Philippines, and the local Filipino community shoot hoops at the Grosvenor Community Centre at least five nights a week.

As well as a loss of social activity, the lack of basketball also had a huge impact on the health of some of the teams' older members, including 50-year-old Ricky Tubelleja.

"It was really hard for some of the older people," he explained.

"I myself developed high blood pressure because there's not so much activity outside, especially during winter time when it's too cold to play outside. We're not used to doing sports during winter.

"Some were really struggling, but we always get on with it.

"We've experienced many hardships back home like typhoons and everything. We're always resilient and we've found ways to still enjoy ourselves or get in touch with family for support."

Amongst the basketball players at the centre, the majority are healthcare workers. With indoor sports on hold, the resilience that Ricky speaks of was undoubtedly to be found amongst these Filipinos as they battled on the frontline during the pandemic.

Ricky, who works as a Care Assistant, said: "I work in the hospitals, and during Covid I didn't take time off because back home people are really struggling because of the lockdown.

"I've been trying to help out a little with my income here."

He added: "It was hard, it was scary but I just got on with it."

Ricky said the teams are "happy that lockdown is lifted" and that they can return to play after a difficult year.

Grosvenor Community Centre manager, Tina Black, said everyone is "delighted" to welcome the Filipino community back.

"I really feel that they had extra limitations because of the indoor regulations, and it would've been nice to see more outdoor basketball courts that could've been used," she said.

"But it's so great to have them back here and we're really looking forward to International Sports Day and the Barrio Fiesta, which we have over the summer, celebrating Filipino culture.

"The addition of Filipino culture to Belfast is just a wonderful enhancement.

"Our play group is multicultural, including the Filipino community, so it adds a different dimension in terms of language and culture, our youth club is the same."

Tina added: "It's a mix of everything and it really helps everybody's lives."