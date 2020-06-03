VIDEO REPORT: Filipino community to the fore as Grosvenor relief effort for needy is stepped up

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey paid tribute to the Filipino community and local sporting clubs which turned out to help the food bank relief effort in the Grosvenor Recreation Centre.

The Sinn Féin man said it was great to see sporting organisations which weren’t able to use the centre during the lockdown put their shoulder to the wheel for the most needy.

“This is the heart of the community,” he said. “This is a very difficult time so a big thank you to all who are helping this event.”

Cllr Tina Black said the Charities Aid Foundation had made the initiative possible. The Sinn Féin representative said a community clean-up would help tomorrow, backed again by centre users.

“All the activities that we ran before are on the horizon again and good times are in front of us,” added Cllr Black.