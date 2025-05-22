Finucane condemns sectarian attack on Oldpark homes

NORTH Belfast MP John Finucane has condemned a sectarian attack on homes in the lower Oldpark area on Wednesday evening in which windows were smashed by masked men.

Mr Finucane branded the attack as "disgraceful".

Police said they received reports of damage to windows in the Annalee Street and Alloa Street areas at around 9.45pm after a group of masked individuals entered the area.

The North Belfast MP said: “It’s shocking and disgraceful that a number of homes in north Belfast were the target of a suspected sectarian attack last night. My thoughts are with the local residents.

“There can be no place for sectarianism in our society or for the hatred that fuels it.

“This is yet another reminder of the need for political representatives to show leadership across all communities and to call out vile attacks and behaviour like this.”