More questions after police U-turn on Fiona Donohoe Covid interview move

The PSNI has dropped a plan to question the mother of Noah Donohoe over alleged breaches of parading and Covid-19 regulations during an event last year.

Police faced an angry public backlash after it launched an investigation into a socially-distanced white-line procession to Cave Hill for Noah Donohoe's family, which took place on March 28 last year.

The event retraced the route that Noah intended to take on the day he disappeared in June 2020. His naked body was found six days later in a storm drain off the Shore Road.

Fiona Donohoe was asked to attend a police interview about the procession on Friday at 3pm. However, police have since performed a U-turn and will not now question Ms Donohoe as planned.

"The case is subject to further review. The family’s legal representatives have been advised. No interviews will take place on Friday 4th March," a police spokesperson said.

In a statement issued to the Donohoe family's solicitor, police said they "reflected upon the views expressed by a number of individuals in relation to this matter".

"In response to those views expressed, a decision has been made that we will not seek your client's account at this stage," the PSNI added.

"The circumstances of this matter will now be reviewed and we will contact your office once a decision has been made."

Responding via Twitter, Fiona Donohoe said: "To mentally prepare for the interview on Friday was in itself a mental strain but we will go through anything for Noah.

"Tomorrow, the third of March, we will go to the Northern Ireland Policing Board in the hope of speaking to the Chief Constable concerning both the [Public Interest Immunity application] and the decision to even put charges against us in the first place.

"We are forever grateful to Noah's Army for constantly standing with us."

On Thursday, Fiona spoke to PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne following a protest held outside the Policing Board in Belfast’s docks, calling for an end to Public Interest Immunity (PII).

Sinn Féin North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly also spoke at a Policing Board meeting calling for the PSNI to drop their application for a PPI as well as the investigation into Fiona and her sister Niamh regarding the white-line protest.

In November I asked the Chief Constable to withdraw any application to hold back or redact crucial information from Fiona Donohoe about the death of her 14 yr old son Noah. 4 mnths later, today, I had to ask again. Noah ‘s mother deserves and is entitled to the whole truth. pic.twitter.com/geFzNwHAu7 — Gerry Kelly (@GerryKellyMLA) March 3, 2022

Speaking outside the Policing Board, Mr Byrne told Ms Donahoe that he is not trying to “outwit” her with “weasel words” over the technicalities but “at the moment there is not an application for public interest immunity” on the case investigating Noah’s death.

“In terms of the duty that [Assistant Chief Constable] Mark [McEwan] has to discharge working with the coroner we just have to satisfy ourselves about how information is put to him,” he said.

“The biggest thing that I can say to you today is that we are confident that the coroner will see absolutely everything and getting to the search of truth for you the family and supporters that is the key bit.

“There won’t be any attempt to hide anything, sit behind any sort of crucial bit of information. Mark has been working really thoroughly to make sure the coroner has every piece of information.”

Ms Donohoe then accused the Chief Constable of “passing the buck” to the coroner and to ACC McEwan, the investigating officer.

“Niamh and I shouldn’t be doing investigations, you are public servants, you’re paid to, so we should not have to bring a key eyewitness to your door,” she said.

Fiona's sister Niamh said that this witness was the “first phone call made seeing Noah naked on the street and still has not been interviewed, it is extremely worrying.”

Ms Donohoe said: “It would not have come to your attention if it wasn’t for us, that’s very worrying for the public that your job is to investigate.”

She then thanked him for his time but urged: “This is in public interest so it should all be done in the public, but I appreciate your time.”