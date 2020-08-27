VIDEO: First class service at the award winning Oh My Cod

RENOWNED throughout North Belfast for its award winning fish and chips, Oh My Cod continues to go from strength to strength with its top notch first class produce and service.

A Best of the North recipient two years running for their fish supper, owners Ted and Patricia Copeland spoke of how the chippy is very much a “family run business”.

“We’ve been opened on Alliance Avenue since 2013 and we won Best of the North in 2018 and 2019 for our fish supper, it’s our best seller and the one people keep coming back for,” they said.

“We offer an all day delivery service and customers can order through Deliveroo, Just Eat and we also accept phone orders for delivery to your door.”

As well as their award winning fish and chips, Oh My Cod also serve a breakfast menu, lunch specials, burgers, pasties with daily specials posted to their Facebook page.

“We are very much a family owned business, we have over 25 years experience in the fish and chip game and we pride ourselves on making sure our customers get the freshest food to enjoy possible.

"We were delighted to have won Best of the North two years running and obviously we will miss the chance to enjoy the awards this year.

“Customers are welcome to place their orders at our premises with social distancing in place and we have Just Eat, Deliveroo onboard as well to make sure people can enjoy our food at home.

"Oh My Cod is very much open for business and we look forward to continuing our first class service to the community.”