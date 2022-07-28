First Lisburn Féile takes place this weekend

FESTIVAL FOR ALL: Lisburn Féile's Chairperson Gerry McClory said that everyone is welcome to their weekend of events

THIS week sees the launch of Lisburn Féile – Féile Lios na gCearrbhach, a new community arts festival based in the greater Lisburn area.

Through cross-community engagement already carried out in the Lisburn area by Féile an Phobail and others, the group identified a need and space for a community based festival that would showcase all that is vibrant and positive about the city of Lisburn and its diverse people.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Lisburn Féile chairperson Gerry McClory said that they have planned a programme of events for their inaugural year.

"Lisburn Féile’s programme of events begin on Friday 29 July with our showcase opener Let’s not talk politics! An event that gives some of our local politicians a chance to talk about everything except politics. This will take place in St Patrick’s Pastoral Centre at 7pm.

"On Saturday 30 July we will be hosting GAA Go Games in partnership with Naomh Pádraig CLG at their pitch on the Kirkwoods Road which will cater for over 70 children in an under-8's Blitz from 11am to 2:30pm.

"In partnership with Lisburn Youth, Lisburn Féile will be hosting the Lisburn Féile Youth Cup at the 3G Pitches in the Lagan Valley Leisureplex from 10am-1pm. Again this will cater for up to 60-80 children at U-12.

"Also on Saturday Féile Trad Trail will join us in seeing off the Wallace Parkrun in Wallace Park at 9:30am. Later that day there will be an Irish and Highland Dance Exhibition featuring the Ferris Bunting School of Irish Dance, McGuigan School of Irish Dance and Sarah Graham School of Highland Dance in Market Square Lisburn from 2pm to 5pm."

On Saturday night, the group are also hosting An Evening of Irish Traditional Music in the Hibs Club, Lisburn.

The festival will finish on Sunday morning with a 5k walk for wellbeing setting off from the Island Arts Centre at 11am along the Lagan Tow Path where participants will stop to listen about historical landmarks at different intervals.

Gerry added: “Lisburn Féile is open to all. We welcome everyone to all of our events this weekend. We are excited and encouraged by the early response to our events and hope that people can come along and enjoy what we have to offer."