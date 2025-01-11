Flu vaccines for over-50s available from this Wednesday

PEOPLE over fifty are being urged to avail of flu vaccinations from this Wednesday, January 15.

Free influenza vaccination will be made available via community pharmacies and HSC Trust vaccination clinics to anyone aged 50 to 64 years of age. Vaccination will also be available through GPs. In the meantime, those aged 65 and over and those in clinical risk groups can continue to come forward for vaccination.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said that the high number of people with influenza – many of whom are very unwell – is contributing to the pressures currently being seen in hospitals.

“The system is working at pace to put arrangements in place for the extension of the free vaccination programme to include the 50 to 64-year-old group, following my approval on Tuesday," the Health Minister said.

“The current flu vaccination programme continues to provide protection to those aged 65 and over and those in clinical risk groups, and those who are at highest risk of more severe illness and hospitalisation. It also continues to provide free vaccination to children, pregnant women, carers, and healthcare workers.

“Protection of these groups remains the priority for the programme and I would particularly encourage those most at risk of serious illness, and health and social care staff, to avail of a flu vaccination as soon as possible.

“The high number of people with influenza, many of whom are very unwell, is contributing to the pressures currently being seen in our hospitals. If you are eligible for a free flu vaccination, please come forward as soon as you can. For those aged 50 to 64 years of age, this will begin from Wednesday 15 January."

A list of HSC Trust vaccination clinics and participating community pharmacies can be found by checking the NI Direct website at: https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/location-search