Food, drinks and music at Seatons of Sailortown

A NEW bar in the Sailortown in Belfast is offering great food, drinks and live music with one eye on its famous history. Formerly McKenna's, Seatons of Sailortown opened in November after it was acquired by Kelvin Collins, who also runs Ben Madigan’s on the Cavehill Road.

Situated on Dock Street, Seatons takes its name from Molly Seaton, born Mary Ann Seaton in 1905 on Dandy Street in North Belfast.

Molly was a pioneering figure in women's football. Nicknamed 'Big Molly' due to her tall stature and powerful play, Seaton was one of the most dominant and celebrated players of her time. Despite societal resistance to women's football, she thrived, often playing alongside men and captaining the Ireland women's team in the 1920s and 1930s.

Seaton gained fame for her hard tackling and strong presence on the pitch, playing for several teams, including Castle Rovers, a team she helped form. She also played for Rutherglen Ladies during their groundbreaking tour of Britain and Ireland, becoming their top goal scorer. Her standout performance included scoring seven goals in a single match in Dublin in front of 12,000 spectators.

Seaton's fame extended beyond football. She had her own agent, Josie Farrell, who helped her secure public appearances and even advertisements. Despite facing criticism for her "masculine" appearance, she remained a beloved figure in Belfast, where she was frequently seen in the local pubs of Sailortown. After her football career, she continued to support women's football through refereeing and organising matches.

Molly Seaton passed away in 1974, but her contributions to women's football were rediscovered in recent years, cementing her legacy as one of the game's early trailblazers in Ireland.

Seatons is the latest investment in the area following the re-opening of St Joseph's Church and the new £10m York Street train station.

Other projects to be completed include Belfast Harbour’s new Sailortown residential scheme, which will see 69 apartments and townhouses built right next door to Seatons.

The trust port has also secured planning approval for City Quays 4, featuring 256 build-to-rent apartments in a new build waterfront development reaching 23-storeys.

Owner Kelvin Collins said he wanted to create a cosy and traditional bar in the area.

"We took over the old McKenna's Bar last March and did a massive refurbishment and opened Seatons in November 2024," he explained.

"Seatons is a community bar which is all about celebrating Sailortown and wider Belfast including the people, the drinks and the food.

"Sailortown is a historic part of the city. When the motorway was built in the 1960s and 70s, there were 5,000 families displaced from this area. On the beams of the bar, we have photographs of people from this area.

"Our investment in this area with Seatons builds on the work of Sailortown Regeneration Group and other businesses in the area who have done excellent work so far in regenerating the area.

"I wanted to make a traditional cosy bar that feels like it has always been here. We have snugs, a fireplace with a stove and different booths as well as a function room upstairs.

"We serve food five days a week. We have lunch Wednesday and Thursday from 12-4pm and food all day Friday and Saturday and then Sunday from 12-8pm.

"We also have live music on Friday and Saturday night and a trad night on a Sunday, featuring Glengormley School of Traditional Music. We also show all live sport including football, rugby and GAA."



Seatons of Sailortown

57 Dock Street,

Belfast BT15 1LF

Tel: 028 9013 7518

E: info@seatonsbelfast.com

www.seatonsbelfast.com