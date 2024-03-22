MINDFUL MOMENT: Contrasting events highlight the need to reject divisiveness

CELEBRATION: The SPAR Craick 10k was an exemplar of what can be achieved by positivity and unity

OVER the weekend, amidst the bustling streets of Belfast, I bore witness to a stark contrast in human behaviour that left me pondering the dire need for unity over division.

As I ventured out to attend the Gaza support rally on Saturday, my hopes were high for a display of solidarity and empathy. However, what unfolded before me was disheartening, a spectacle marred by what can only be described as infantile, attention-seeking behaviour, characterised by childlike tantrums and a desire for personal recognition.

The juxtaposition of this disheartening display with the events of St Patrick's Day, particularly the Craic 10K run, served as a poignant reminder of the potential for unity within our communities. While the former event left a sour taste in my mouth, the latter filled me with hope and optimism as I watched over 4,000 individuals come together in celebration and camaraderie.

The contrast between these two experiences underscores the ease with which divisiveness can pervade our society, often fuelled by personal agendas and a desire for attention. Yet, it also serves as a testament to the transformative power of collective action and solidarity.

At the Gaza support rally, instead of channelling their energy into meaningful dialogue and constructive action, individuals seemed more preoccupied with drawing attention to themselves through disruptive behaviour. It was a disheartening reminder of how easily ego and self-interest can overshadow the noble intentions behind such gatherings.

In stark contrast, the Craic 10K run embodied the spirit of unity and inclusivity, transcending barriers of race, religion, and background. As thousands of participants took to the streets, their collective energy was palpable, a testament to the potential for positive change when individuals come together for a common purpose.

As I reflect on these experiences, I am reminded of the words of Martin Luther King Jr., who famously said: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

In a world often marred by division and discord, it is imperative that we strive to be beacons of light and agents of unity.

Moving forward, let us heed the lessons learned from both the Gaza support rally and the Craic 10K run. Let us reject the temptation of divisiveness and instead embrace the transformative power of unity. For only by standing together, hand in hand, can we hope to overcome the challenges that divide us and build a brighter, new Belfast, a more inclusive future for all.