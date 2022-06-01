FOOD REVIEW: Street food at Hugo's Café sets them apart from the competition

AFTER a busy morning, myself and colleague visited Hugo’s Café on Boucher Road for some much-needed lunch.



From the moment we walked through the door we were made to feel right at home and our server David couldn’t have been any more helpful.



Looking at the menu, you would be mistaken for assuming that this is your run-of-the-mill café. While it features some classics such as frys and burgers, their range of ‘street food’ sets them out from the competition.



Scanning the menu, it is a delight to see that they cater for the ever growing number of vegans with their vegan chicken burger. If it tastes anything like the food we sampled, then those who choose not to eat meat are in for a treat.



When it came to ordering, I chose the chicken goujons with skin on fries, side salad and coleslaw, my colleague opted for the Buffalo chicken wrap and we decided to order a portion of the bacon and cheese fries to share between us.

CRISPY: The chicken goujons were a delight



As the food arrived, we were blown away by the portion size and the value for money. While chicken goujons may sound like something that you would struggle to get wrong, you could be surprised. While it is a dish that is commonplace in most establishments, Hugo’s have definitely got a recipe that would envy a certain Kentucky Colonel.



What greeted us were strips of tender chicken in a crispy breaded southern fried coating. The coating was thin and just the right amount when compared to the juicy chicken that it encased.



The skin-on fries were crispy on the outside with a fluffy interior and lightly salted which was a welcome addition as I didn’t need to add salt at the table.

SAUCE: The filthy fries were served with bacon and chorizo



My colleague’s wrap came with southern fried chicken, jalapeños, cheese, lettuce, onions, buffalo sauce and garlic mayo. It was served with a side salad and some crisps which went down a treat.



The filthy fries were dressed in a queso sauce, with smoked bacon, chorizo and spring onion. These fries were honestly a taste sensation which I think comes from the sauce. We both agreed that we had never tasted anything like them and while we were feeling quite full, we didn’t want to stop eating them.

DESSERT: The chocolate cake went down a treat



After we had eaten we thought that it would only be fair to try a sweet treat. We felt that we probably couldn’t manage a dessert each so we ordered a slice of chocolate fudge cake and ice cream to share between us.



When the cake arrived we probably should have ordered two slices as it was a delight and we were almost fighting for the last few crumbs. My only suggestion would be that if it was served warm it would have been even better.

Hugo's is also dog friendly so feel free to bring your pooch for a treat.