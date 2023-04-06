Food bank forced to close doors at Girdwood Hub

A RESIDENTS' group have been forced to remove their food bank from the Girdwood Community Hub premises by the Belfast City Council.



The Thorndale, Duncairn and Kinnaird Residents' (TDK) group had run their food bank out of the Girdwood centre for the past 18 months, since moving from the 174 Trust back in 2021.



Rosemary McGreevy is a volunteer with the Thorndale, Duncairn and Kinnaird residents’ group and has expressed her disappointment at being forced to leave Girdwood.



“We are obviously disappointed at the fact we are being removed from the premises, but nonetheless we are very happy that we got the time to be here and help families across the area in North Belfast.”



She added: “We had dozens of people and families who would use our food package system every week. We are a small food bank, but it is obvious that in 2023 we shouldn’t be needed let alone being moved out of the premises.



“The TDK have asked to change this space into a community café because it’s not just a food bank but a space for a tea, coffee and a chat when times are hard. We are the ear of the community and in some cases a voice of reason," she added.



The residents' group were told by the Council that the space was needed by March 31 as it was set to be advertised as a rental space.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “As part of the initial community response to Covid-19, kitchen space at Girdwood Hub was used to facilitate the distribution of food parcels to a number of local people.

“This was always an informal, temporary arrangement. We gave notice to the operator on 1 February 2023 that we would be ending the arrangement to allow the space to be shared by a number of organisations that are working to meet a wide range of needs within neighbouring communities.

“We continue to engage with the operator and have given an extension to the initial notice period to support them with their plans to make alternative arrangements.”

Rosemary McGreevy and Margaret Kelly offered their gratitude and thanks for all the help and support they have received in the community, from councillors JJ Magee and Nichola Bradley, to local businesses and charities including the Women’s Tech, Ashton Centre, TAMHI, Heart and Stroke Foundation and all their local contributors and service users.

