Foodstock to host anti-poverty festival at Mandela Hall

WEST Belfast-based community solidarity organisation Foodstock will be hosting an anti-poverty festival at Mandela Hall next week.

The May 5 event – which aims to highlight the Right to Food campaign, as well as practically support local foodbanks across the city – will include an evening of musical guests headlined by Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene alongside local acts, The Vals, Susie Blue and Lonely Astronauts.

Foodstock founder and SDLP councillor Paul Doherty – who is also the frontman of The Vals – said: "With one-in-five children living in poverty here, one-in-ten households struggling to afford basic items, and an increasing number of working families now falling into financial hardship, foodbanks are sadly providing a real lifeline to many right across our city who are living in crisis.

"We have been running this festival since 2019 with the main aim of raising awareness of the impacts of poverty in our communities as well as providing a practical response by helping fill the shelves of foodbanks across the city.

"On May 5 at Mandela Hall, we will host a night of musical acts including headliners Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene, The Vals, Susie Blue and Lonely Astronauts.

"Entry is free, all we ask is that attendees register online and bring non-perishable food items and to show solidarity with the many households living in hardship right now.

“The key message of this year’s event will also be about raising awareness around the Right To Food campaign, which calls for ‘access to food to be a basic human right for all’. Started by Labour MP Ian Byrne, it has created awareness and driven change around the food poverty that exists in many of our communities.

"Last year I successfully brought a motion before council which recognised Belfast as Right To Food City and I want to keep that momentum going so that we can highlight the issues that sadly far too many families face on a daily basis.

“The Foodstock Festival will be a coming together of communities and a showcase of some incredible musical acts, but with a serious message at its core.

"I encourage people to come along, enjoy themselves, raise awareness and show solidarity with people in our city and across the North who need a helping hand right now.”

