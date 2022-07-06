School uniform appeal launched in Andersonstown

GROWING NEED: Paul Doherty of Foodstock has issued an appeal for new and pre-loved uniforms

A LOCAL food bank has issued a call for new and pre-loved school uniforms as the cost-of-living crisis continues to grip the community.

Foodstock on the Andersonstown Road is accepting donations of uniforms to help families who will struggle to meet the cost of school attire.

The food bank's manager Paul Doherty, thanked the community for their donations so far and encouraged others who can contribute to get involved.

"We've had a great response to our community school uniform initiative already this week," he said.

"In week one we've seen scores of people coming to us here in Foodstock with items that can be shared with other families before the next term.

"We've opened another unit here in Andytown just to allow more people to call in and take their time and share or avail of nursery, primary or secondary school uniforms, particularly in West Belfast."

He continued: "I just want to say thanks to everyone for coming together for what is a difficult time for many and showing that community solidarity that we so often see here in West Belfast – it's absolutely incredible.

"We will be continuing this throughout the summer and beyond. Call in and see us and get involved in this great initiative."

Foodstock is open for school uniforms between 9am and 1pm, Monday to Saturday.