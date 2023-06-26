MINDFUL MOMENT: Clonard Novena has been a constant in my life



THE Clonard Novena holds a special place in my heart, as it has been a significant part of my journey from childhood to adulthood.

Growing up in the Clonard area, I was deeply involved in the activities of the monastery. As a young boy, I had the privilege of being an altar boy and, later, choir boy, which allowed me to witness the spiritual and communal aspects of the Novena first-hand. One of my fondest memories from those days was the responsibility of ringing the altar bell. Its resonating chime would fill the sacred space, announcing the beginning and end of each service. As a young boy, I felt a sense of pride and purpose in being entrusted with such a crucial task. The sound of the bell reverberating through the church brought a sense of reverence and awe, and it marked the transition between the ordinary and the sacred.

Years passed and life took its course. As time went on, I found myself battling with alcoholism and it eventually brought me to the depths of despair. In that dark period of my life, I felt lost and disconnected from everything that once held meaning. It was during this time that I made the decision to return to the Clonard Novena, seeking solace and guidance in the familiar surroundings of my childhood.

Walking through the doors of the monastery thirty years ago, I was filled with a mix of emotions. But it is the power of the Novena that provides a glimmer of hope in our darkest hour. I immersed myself in the prayers, songs and sermons, seeking solace and strength to overcome my addiction. The community at Clonard embraced me with open arms, offering support and understanding during my journey to recovery on a twelve-step programme.

Since that pivotal moment, I have returned to the Novena every year for the past thirty years, as an act of Thanksgiving. The once broken boy who rang the altar bell has transformed into a person who now rings the mindfulness bell. The mindfulness bell has become a symbol of my renewed commitment to living a sober and mindful life. Its gentle chime reminds me to be present in the moment, to appreciate the journey I have travelled, and to continue striving for personal growth.

The Clonard Novena serves as a beacon of faith, hope and community for countless individuals who find themselves in the midst of adversity. It is a place where people can gather to seek solace, find strength, and experience the transformative power of prayer. The Novena's ability to bring together people from all walks of life, united in their shared beliefs and struggles, is truly remarkable.

As I reflect on my journey from being an altar boy to ringing the mindfulness bell, I am filled with gratitude for the Clonard Novena. It has played an instrumental role in shaping the person I am today, reminding me of the power of faith, community and the capacity for personal transformation. The Novena holds a sacred space in my heart, and I am forever grateful for the hope and healing it has brought into my life.