WATCH: Four legged friends welcome at Hugo's Café

THE newly opened Hugo’s Café on Boucher Road is quickly becoming a fans' favourite due to their delicious menu and dog friendly attitude.

The brainchild of local chef, Marty McGuinness, Hugo’s have a wide range of tasty treats to keep our two legged friends full while walking their four legged companions.

“I have always worked as a chef and when lockdown happened I knew then that I had to open my own place,” Marty told us.

“The whole concept of ‘Street Food’ with loaded burgers and filthy fries are the in-thing at the moment. But the funny thing is, when chefs are working that is the sort of thing we eat because it is quick and easy to throw together.

“When it came to choosing a name, it was clear that people loved the opportunity to sit down and have a cup of coffee when they were out with their dog. I knew that the café had to be dog friendly and so I named it after my own dog, Hugo.”

Marty said that since opening, some menu items in particular have gained popularity.

‘Our beef and bird burger is topped with salt and chilli chicken which along with our chilli cheese fries, are our most popular items.

“We are also doing a vegan chicken burger which consists of a plant-based chicken patty in a vegan batter which is quite popular.

“Our breakfast menu has also been a hit and people seem to enjoy it.”

Hugo’s is open daily from 9am to 3pm and Marty said that he hopes to extend his opening hours when he can recruit more staff.

To find out more and to read their menu, visit the Hugo’s Café Facebook page.