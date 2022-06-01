Four week trial pays off for our Christina at Hustle Fitness

I VISITED Hustle Fitness, facing Ballysillan Leisure Centre, to enquire about advertising with Belfast Media. However, the tables were soon turned when I discovered that they had a four week fitness programme and it just so happened that I was going away in four weeks’ time.

Hustle have a trial programme that allows you to try their membership over a 30 day period to get a feel for the service they offer. This trial entitles you to 12 x SGPT sessions and unlimited classes. At £109, I thought to myself, right, that's go for it, girl.

During the first week I made a lot of changes eating wise, from four times eating out a week to two nights and from two take-outs to one. I also tried my best to go for the healthy option, as previous I wouldn’t have. An example for breakfast I would have gone for bacon double egg, sausage soda but I changed it to brown bread, grilled bacon with scrambled egg.

I drank one less night and trained twice. I found going to the classes I was sleeping a lot more than usual, I was absolutely exhausted – I think my body was actually in shock. I hadn't been sleeping too well beforehand.

The second week I trained three times, walked three times with no take-outs. I started to really enjoy going to the clssses, although they were still really tough.

The third week I trained three times, walked three times and drank another night less. The fourth week was hard as it was Easter week and we were at the caravan for four nights. Being Easter there was a lot of chocolate about as I have children, and then when we went out for a meal I convinced myself that as it was Easter I could order what I want.

The classes were really tough and for me I wouldn't normally be up early in the morning. But I went to the 7am classes. The trainers are very well educated and explained and showed examples of each and every exercise. Everyone was on a first name basis and extremely well-mannered. Each class was also different. I was scared sometimes when I saw a certain exercise but I gave it a go, there was a lot of one-on-one sessions which made me feel comfortable. I would highly recommend Hustle to anyone no matter what their fitness levels are.

The main thing that I got out of this four week trial was mentally I feel a lot better, I sleep better and have made life-changing decisions that I will continue. I know I have a long way to go but I'm on the ladder and will continue. I lost a total of 6.8lbs. The first three weeks I'd lost 6.6lb and I was extremely happy with that as it was over 2lb a week. If only Easter hadn’t fallen on the last week, but for special occasions you just gotta live. Well, that's my motto, anyway.

Contact Hustle Fitness on 02896005058 visit here.