Christmas Message: Fr Patrick McCafferty reflects on Holy Season

GOD'S grace and His love has appeared to us, in the Child who is born for us, whose coming we celebrate with deep gratitude, in this Holy Season.

He was born into very dangerous and precarious circumstances. Like so many today, He had neither stability nor security. There was trauma in His life as an infant. His life was under threat from Herod.

This Child has come to us, from God the Father, to shoulder our burdens, to take upon Himself our griefs and our sorrows, to take away all our sins.

God’s grace has appeared to us in Jesus Christ as an abundant free gift. What is God’s grace? It is His love and His help always available.

When we successfully resist the temptation to be hurtful and selfish, when we refuse to do wrong, that is God’s grace at work in us.

When we were baptised, God’s Holy Spirit came to live in our souls, making us children of God the Father, brothers and sisters of Jesus Christ, members of the Body of Christ, God’s Church.

As we celebrate Christmas 2021, in these continuing difficulties and anxieties, let us turn to Him who loves us, with Whom the future is never uncertain, but always full of hope and promise.

May God bless all of you and your families and friends. A Peaceful and Blessed Christmas and every good wish for 2022.