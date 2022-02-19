After stepping down from Stormont, Fra's back at the heart of the community

Former Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has taken on a new role as chair of the Falls Residents' Association.

The West Belfast man was elected to the position at the community organisation's Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

The popular veteran community worker and politician stepped down from the Assembly in October, bringing his 34 years as an elected representative to an end.

The former blanket man, who joined the republican movement in his teens, was first elected as a Sinn Féin Councillor to Belfast City Council in 1987 and became an MLA in 2003.

His resignation from the Assembly came just two years after he spoke publicly about his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Speaking following his appointment to a senior role in the Falls Residents' Association, Fra said: “I want to thank all those who under very difficult circumstances have managed to deliver so much. They have been on the streets daily the pandemic delivering much-needed supplies including food and medicines.

"They have been actively involved in the campaigns for the demolition of Ross street flats, the development of the back path, the Albert Street redevelopment scheme, and much more.

"I hope I can give the leadership required and add value to the invaluable work carried out by the out going Committee."

Saturday's AGM was chaired by Tullymore Community Centre CEO, Jim Girvan, who thanked the outgoing committee of the residents' association.

“Looking at the long list of issues currently being dealt with by the outgoing Committee will set the scene for the new incoming Committee," he said.

"The Falls Residents' Association has always been an excellent example in highlighting the importance of community activism and the transformative change it can bring to the people of the Falls area."